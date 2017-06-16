ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan, the numbers which matter
The complete statistics before the all-important clash.
Sunday, June 18, Venue: The Oval.
India take on Pakistan and the winners will be crowned champions of the Champions Trophy. The match has all the bearings of a cult classic as both the teams are in raging form and the records on paper can go for a toss and the team which keeps things simple will walk away with the prize.
As we build up to the mother of all matches, here is a complete breakdown of statistics between India and Pakistan One Day Internationals over the years.
India and Pakistan have faced each other 128 matches. Pakistan hold the aces 52:72. 4 matches have yielded no results.
Both teams have met each other 4 times in Champions Trophy and the scores are level with 2:2.
India have won all 11 matches they have faced against Pakistan in ICC World Tournaments.
India and Pakistan have faced off 10 times in finals. Pakistan are way ahead with a 7:3 win ratio.
Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most number of runs against Pakistan. He scored 2526 runs @ 40.09 in 69 ODIs against Pakistan.
Inzamam-ul-Haq has scored the most number of runs against India. He scored 2403 runs @ 43.69 in 67 ODIs.
Virat Kohli has the highest individual score against Pakistan with 183 runs.
Saeed Anwar has the highest individual score against India with 194 runs.
Anil Kumble has picked up the most wickets against Pakistan with 54 wickets.
Wasim Akram has picked up most wickets against India with 60 wickets.