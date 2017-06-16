ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan, the numbers which matter

The complete statistics before the all-important clash.

Who will stamp their authority?

Sunday, June 18, Venue: The Oval.

India take on Pakistan and the winners will be crowned champions of the Champions Trophy. The match has all the bearings of a cult classic as both the teams are in raging form and the records on paper can go for a toss and the team which keeps things simple will walk away with the prize.

As we build up to the mother of all matches, here is a complete breakdown of statistics between India and Pakistan One Day Internationals over the years.