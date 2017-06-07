ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh picks his Indian playing XI for match against Sri Lanka

Harbhajan believes this playing XI is India's best shot at beating Sri Lanka in their clash tomorrow.

Singh feels India should stick to the playing XI from their previous game

What’s the story?

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has predicted India’s playing XI for their Group B match against Sri Lanka at the Oval tomorrow (June 8). Praising India’s dominant display against Pakistan in their opening match of the Champions Trophy this Sunday, the off-spinner said:

“The Virat Kohli-led squad is definitely playing like champions and they showed it in their first game. Too happy to see Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scoring runs, and of course, I was so happy to see Yuvraj Singh batting out there and the way he hit those shots it’s just amazing to see.”

The Mumbai Indians player is clearly pleased to see his former teammate shine in Indian colours and said that it was impossible to stop Yuvraj once he gets going.

Also read: Angelo Mathews fit for India clash

In case you didn’t know...

A win against Sri Lanka would mean a direct entry into the semi-final for the Indian team. Upul Tharanga, who was the stand-in captain for Sri Lanka’s opening clash against South Africa, will miss the India game, courtesy the two-match ban that he was handed for slow over-rate in the match.

The details

Harbhajan Singh wants the same playing XI that played against Pakistan to take the field against Sri Lanka tomorrow. Here is that team:

Position Player Role 1 Rohit Sharma Batsman 2 Shikhar Dhawan Batsman 3 Virat Kohli (c) Batsman 4 Yuvraj Singh Batsman 5 Kedar Jadhav Batsman 6 MS Dhoni (wk) Batsman 7 Hardik Pandya All-rounder 8 Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder 9 Umesh Yadav Bowler 10 Jasprit Bumrah Bowler 11 Mohammad Shami Bowler

Ravi Ashwin, who has been one of the mainstay bowlers for India in recent years, did not find his place in the playing XI on Sunday. And if the Indian team goes according to Bhajji’s prediction, the off-spinner will miss out on the next match as well.

What’s next?

India’s first match was at Edgbaston, the conditions wherein are slightly different than The Oval. Virat Kohli might change the composition of his side depending on how the wicket looks when he walks out for the toss tomorrow.

Author’s take

In a tournament like this, momentum is extremely important for a team to go the distance. Hence, sticking with a combination that is working well is a logical and safe way to go. Moreover, with Pandya and Jadeja contributing with both the bat and the ball, the chances of Ashwin finding a place in the playing XI tomorrow seems to be a long shot.

Also read: Reports: BCCI to announce new Indian head coach before the Champions Trophy ends