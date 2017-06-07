ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh picks his Indian playing XI for match against Sri Lanka
Harbhajan believes this playing XI is India's best shot at beating Sri Lanka in their clash tomorrow.
What’s the story?
Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has predicted India’s playing XI for their Group B match against Sri Lanka at the Oval tomorrow (June 8). Praising India’s dominant display against Pakistan in their opening match of the Champions Trophy this Sunday, the off-spinner said:
“The Virat Kohli-led squad is definitely playing like champions and they showed it in their first game. Too happy to see Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scoring runs, and of course, I was so happy to see Yuvraj Singh batting out there and the way he hit those shots it’s just amazing to see.”
The Mumbai Indians player is clearly pleased to see his former teammate shine in Indian colours and said that it was impossible to stop Yuvraj once he gets going.
In case you didn’t know...
A win against Sri Lanka would mean a direct entry into the semi-final for the Indian team. Upul Tharanga, who was the stand-in captain for Sri Lanka’s opening clash against South Africa, will miss the India game, courtesy the two-match ban that he was handed for slow over-rate in the match.
The details
Harbhajan Singh wants the same playing XI that played against Pakistan to take the field against Sri Lanka tomorrow. Here is that team:
|Position
|Player
|Role
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|Batsman
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Batsman
|3
|Virat Kohli (c)
|Batsman
|4
|Yuvraj Singh
|Batsman
|5
|Kedar Jadhav
|Batsman
|6
|MS Dhoni (wk)
|Batsman
|7
|Hardik Pandya
|All-rounder
|8
|Ravindra Jadeja
|All-rounder
|9
|Umesh Yadav
|Bowler
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowler
|11
|Mohammad Shami
|Bowler
Ravi Ashwin, who has been one of the mainstay bowlers for India in recent years, did not find his place in the playing XI on Sunday. And if the Indian team goes according to Bhajji’s prediction, the off-spinner will miss out on the next match as well.
What’s next?
India’s first match was at Edgbaston, the conditions wherein are slightly different than The Oval. Virat Kohli might change the composition of his side depending on how the wicket looks when he walks out for the toss tomorrow.
Author’s take
In a tournament like this, momentum is extremely important for a team to go the distance. Hence, sticking with a combination that is working well is a logical and safe way to go. Moreover, with Pandya and Jadeja contributing with both the bat and the ball, the chances of Ashwin finding a place in the playing XI tomorrow seems to be a long shot.
