ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh urges Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble to resolve their issues

Harbhajan wants captain-coach duo to resolve their issues after Champions Trophy and focus on the tournament.

by Ram Kumar News 09 Jun 2017, 21:43 IST

The alleged rift between Kumble and Kohli has come at the wrong time

What’s the story?

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble to come together for the sake of the team. Insisting that the focus should now be firmly on the Champions Trophy, the 36-year old implored them to settle their differences after the tournament ends.

“I have known Kumble for so many years and he is the most ideal man. I always go to him whenever I need any advice. He has the (best) interests of Indian cricket on his mind and I know Virat as well. Both are very mature individuals”, Harbhajan told India Today.

He added, “I don't think Virat or Kumble will have any problems with each other. If people like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman have spoken to them, then it's the best. This is not the time for any clash and the team needs them together. Cricket should remain on top. If there are any issues, they should resolve them after the Champions Trophy.”

The background

Before the Champions Trophy began, India were hit hard by reports of a rift between Kohli and Kumble. The alleged spat apparently started when the captain-coach duo differed over the selection of chinman spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the Ranchi Test against Australia.

The heart of the matter

With several Indian players reportedly feeling ‘stifled’, captain Kohli informed BCCI that Kumble’s coaching method were rather ‘intimidating’. As a consequence, the Indian board chose not to automatically extend the legendary leg-spinner’s tenure and instead tasked the Cricket Advisory Committee of Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman with repeating their interview process from last year.

Extra Cover: Timeline of the Indian cricket team coaching saga

Despite gaining direct entry into the process, Kumble has applied for the post once again. Even though a few other candidates such as Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Craig McDermott, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh have thrown their hats into the ring, Kumble is expected to be retained as head coach following India’s impressive performances over the last season.

What’s next?

After hammering arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening encounter, India suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday. The men in blue take on top-ranked South Africa in a virtual quarterfinal at the same venue on Sunday. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, the pressure will be on both teams as a massive crowd is expected for the all-important clash.

Author’s take

With India preparing to defend their title in the Champions Trophy, the off-field episode could not have come at a worse time. However, both Kohli and Kumble are professional enough to not let their difference of opinion impact the team’s fortunes. Hopefully, the duo resolve their issues in the coming days and unite together for the betterment of Indian cricket.