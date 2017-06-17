ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India has been the best team in the tournament, feels Kumar Sangakkara

However, Sangakkara urges India to remain wary of the unpredictable Pakistan team.

by Ram Kumar News 17 Jun 2017, 19:53 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed and Virat Kohli pose with the Champions Trophy ahead of the final

What’s the story?

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has asserted that India has been the standout side in the 2017 Champions Trophy thus far. Although he lauded the Men in Blue’s versatility and all-round strength, the 39-year old urged them to remain wary of Pakistan’s unpredictable nature in the title clash.

In a column for ICC’s official website, Sangakkara wrote, “India will be very confident going into the game and it deserves to be: It has been the best team in the tournament playing consistently high-class cricket. All departments within the team are functioning at their best. Their batting has been peerless. Their bowling varied and penetrative. Their fielding alert and strong.”

However, he added, “But I know India will also be wary. It may have thrashed Pakistan in its opening game of the tournament, but it would have also hoped it was its last game against its arch-rival. The problem about playing Pakistan is that when all things click and the team gels in unison, it can become an overpowering force – as a very strong England team found out this week.“

The Background

Apart from their unexpected defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli‘s troops have been quite clinical in their approach thus far. While Pakistan were brushed aside in the group stage by 124 runs (DLS method), India eased past the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh to book a place in the final.

The heart of the matter

After beginning their campaign with a demoralising loss against India, Pakistan showed their resilience by bouncing back strongly in the subsequent matches. Riding on the back of their menacing bowling attack, they restricted South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to low scores in a slew of must-win encounters.

Even though their batting did not look too convincing, they managed to chase down the paltry targets and reached their first ever appearance in the Champions Trophy final.

Pitting the game as a contest between India’s powerful batting lineup and Pakistan’s dangerous bowling unit, Sangakkara insisted that Sarfraz Ahmed's men need to keep their emotions in check so as to tackle the psychological aspect surrounding the massive encounter.

What’s next?

All eyes will be on The Oval during Sunday as another chapter gets added to cricket’s most iconic rivalry. Despite stopping short of making any prediction for the final, Sangakkara opined that both India and Pakistan will be eager to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Author’s Take

Considering their well balanced lineup and immense depth in the squad, India certainly has been among the teams to beat in the tournament thus far. Although Kohli’s side should start the game as favourites, Pakistan can only be discounted at one’s own peril.