ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India have the edge over Pakistan, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan chose the game against Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup as his most memorable tie.

Harbhajan Singh feels India is at advantage in the clash against Pakistan

What’s the story?

With India and Pakistan squaring off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India’s veteran off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh shared his most exciting Indo-Pak match. He also spoke about Pakistani players to look out for in the game between the two sides.

“My best memory of an India-Pakistan game is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semi-final. I took two crucial wickets — Umar Akmal and Shahid Afridi. It was after that point that I felt the match had swung our way. I was happy that my contributions led us to victory. It helped us book a place in the final. It was more special as the match was played on my home ground — Mohali.” told the Turbanator.

“When it comes to the ‘danger-man’ in their squad, I think Shoaib Malik is one player who plays spin really well. Once he gets used to the conditions, he can take on any bowler, be it a spinner or a fast bowler.” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

India haven’t played against Pakistan in a bilateral series since 2008 and the last time the sides faced each other was in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

Sports Minister of India, Vijay Goel, ruled India-Pakistan bilateral series in response to Pakistan Cricket Board’s request to resume cricket amongst the two nations. The clash between the two sides is already underway in the Champions Trophy.

The heart of the matter

An India-Pakistan game is always a high intensity one and Bhajji picks the ICC World Cup 2011 game as his most memorable one. It was the semi-final wherein India came out victorious to cruise into the final.

The 36-year-old considers Shoaib Malik to be the ‘danger-man’ of the current Pakistani squad. It is purely because he has the most experience when comes to playing India and their spinners.

Singh feels India will emerge victorious because they are a more balanced side and the Pakistani team of this day is no match for its teams of the past.

Extra cover: India vs Pakistan live score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

What’s next?

The game is already underway as Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

Author’s take

The moment has finally arrived, India taking on Pakistan after two years. India look to have the edge over Pakistan with more options in each department and is an experienced side, but nothing is for certain in an Indo-Pak clash. We have to wait and watch what will come to the fore.