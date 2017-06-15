ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh: 5 things that went wrong for Bangladesh

Bangladesh got quite a few things wrong on their important night.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 22:11 IST

What was expected to be a closely contested match turned out to be a rather one-sided affair

Bangladesh could not contain a splendid Indian side in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Birmingham and eventually lost the contest by nine wickets. Despite looking good to build on a Tamim Iqbal-Mushfiqur Rahim stand to pile up a 300+ total, Bangladesh lost their way against the spinners.

The surprise package came in the form of Kedar Jadhav, who dismissed both the settled batsmen to put India in front. Bangladesh never recovered from the double blow and went on to post a below par 264.

If the highly noisy Bangladesh fans thought that their bowlers would exert pressure on the Indian batsmen early on, they were proven wrong in the first five overs itself. Their bowlers were all over the place and allowed India to get off to a brisk start.

While Bangladesh surprised themselves with a semi-final berth in the eight-team tournament, the energy levels were surprisingly low right from the start of the crunch game. That and some poor bowling from the big players let them down in the all-important game.

Here are five things that went wrong for Bangladesh.

#5 Loss of early wickets

Soumya Sarkar departed in the very first over of the innings

Bangladesh had to build a good opening stand and a firm platform for their middle-order batsmen to capitalise on. Though Tamim Iqbal played a decent innings, Soumya Sarkar failed to do it for the Tigers this time around.

Sarkar was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over of the game and Sabbir Rahman followed suit by smashing the same bowler to Ravindra Jadeja at point. Bangladesh were pegged back rather early and although they did recover from the rut, they could not quite get going.