ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan, Hardik Pandya's three consecutive sixes in the final over is the SK Play of the Day

Pandya dismantled the Pakistan bowling to take India to a formidable total.

Hardik Pandya slammed three consecutive sixes in the last over

Rain interruptions at Edgbaston were not enough to stop the Indian players from building a massive score of 319 in 48 overs against Pakistan. It was Hardik Pandya’s heroics at the death that really propelled India to the above-par total.

Pandya's response to Imad Wasim in the last over had the fans out of their seat, applauding the magic his bat had created. He struck the first three balls of the over for three sixes, ultimately scoring 20 runs off six balls.

Wasim delivered the first ball of the last over to Pandya who sent it sailing over the boundary ropes for a massive six. He got under the length ball and lifted it towards long off, sending it flying over the fielder. This was just the first glimpse of what Pandya had in store for us.

The second ball of the over was then delivered slightly outside off. Pandya was quick to judge the ball's direction and responded by launching it over the long-off region and well beyond the ropes. Extra points for the anticipation and perfect timing to gain the required elevation, leaving the fans awestruck.

Hardik had no plans of stopping there, though. The third ball which Imad delivered was well thought out but there was no containing the Indian all-rounder. This time around, it was a slow delivery on off stump. While Imad took some time to slightly pull back the length of his delivery, Pandya used this time to adjust his feet, get down on one knee and sweep the ball hard for a six over deep midwicket.

The Indian all-rounder formed an attacking partnership with Captain Kohli who was himself busy sending the ball beyond the reach of the Pakistani fielders. Pandya completely justified his inclusion in the team and will definitely look forward to creating similar magic with the ball.

Pakistan have to chase a total of 324 in 48 overs, a tall task indeed.