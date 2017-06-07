ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to pick for your fantasy team on Baadshah Gaming

Here are 5 players that you must definitely consider picking while making your XI on Baadshaah Gaming.

by Ned Walters Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 18:43 IST

Choosing teams in fantasy cricket leaves one with lots of dilemma. Who to pick? Who to drop? Does he fit my budget? Can I use my budget fully? These are some of the most burning questions you have to ask yourself while making your team.

And we would like to help you with solving your dilemma. As India take on Sri Lanka, there is a good chance for you to earn points by picking up the right players for the occasion.

Making a team of 11 players out of 2 teams with the rules in place is never easy and, hence, here are 5 players that you must definitely consider picking while making your XI on Baadshaah Gaming:

#1 Virat Kohli

If you are making a fantasy team for a game that involves India, then it would be foolish to not include the Indian captain. Picking Virat Kohli in the team almost guarantees a huge amount of points due to the plethora of runs he scores in nearly every innings.

The man is in such good form that it is almost impossible to not pick the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. In his last game against Pakistan, Kohli scored an unbeaten 81 and got his owners a massive haul of points.

The way he paced that innings was a sight to behold and there is little doubt that he is going to be doing the same of the rest of the tournament.