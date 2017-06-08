ICC Champions Trophy 2017, SK Epic Cricket Fails: Yuvraj Singh gets out in the most bizarre manner

After performing well in the first match, Yuvraj failed to perform against Sri Lanka.

Yuvraj managed to score only 7

After defeating Pakistan comprehensively in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue are up against a depleted Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament being held at the Kennington Oval in London.

After winning the toss, captain Angelo Matthews opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a perfect start once again and put on their 4th hundred run partnership in 7 innings and by doing so became the most successful pair in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy overtaking the West Indian pair of Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 78 and soon after his dismissal, India found themselves in a spot of bother as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck.

Out came Yuvraj Singh as he looked to put on another match-winning performance. However, he was looking a bit edgy and wasn’t able to get going. He was looking a bit uncomfortable against the Sri Lankan bowlers while Dhawan took charge of the innings.

An unfortunate dismissal

Asela Gunaratne came on to bowl in the 34th over of the match and he was up against Yuvi who was looking to score a few runs. Unfortunately, in the 3rd ball of the over, Yuvraj was dismissed in the most bizarre manner.

Gunaratne tossed up the bowl and it landed right near Yuvraj’s legs. With his usual high backlift, Yuvraj got in down just in time to jam the yorker out. But with the momentum of the batsman not having to get to the ball in time, the ball went backwards and clipped the top of the off and middle stump.

Yuvraj was clearly distraught and had to walk off the field while the Lions celebrated the big wicket. Due to his high backlift, Yuvraj was not able to stop the ball from hitting the stumps and had to see it carry on to the stumps as he could not do anything about it.

If he did try and stop it, he might have gone on to hit the wicket himself with his bat and that would have probably been a bigger “fail” that what actually occurred.