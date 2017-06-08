Stats: Most runs by a pair in Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are now the most successful pair in Champions Trophy history.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 08 Jun 2017, 17:21 IST

The Indian opening pair created an all-time record against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are now the most successful pair in the history of the Champions Trophy. In the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 group B game between India and Sri Lanka at The Oval, the Indian opening pair overtook Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who previously held the record.

Rohit and Dhawan also became the first pair to put on 650 runs in the tournament and after Rohit’s dismissal, the pair have scored 656 runs in seven innings at an average of 93.71. The pair also hold the record for the most century partnerships in the Champions Trophy (4), the most fifty-plus partnerships in the tournament’s history (6) and the best average for any pair who have put on at least 300 runs in the tournament.

In fact, their seven partnerships in the tournament have included just a single failure. Their partnerships in the tournament read 127, 101, 58, 77, 19, 136 and 138. Their stand against Sri Lanka was also their highest partnership in the Champions Trophy.

Courtesy of their century partnership against Sri Lanka, Rohit and Dhawan became the first Indian pair to record three consecutive century partnerships in India. Their overall tally of century partnerships in ODIs is currently at 10, which leaves them at fifth place in terms of most ODI century stands by an Indian pair and fifth-most by an ODI opening pair.

Three Indian pairs feature in the top five of the most runs by a pair in the tournament’s history. Only two pairs have put on over 500 runs in the tournament and India have the most pairs in the top ten. Sri Lanka and Australia both have two pairs featuring in the top ten while there is one pair from West Indies, Pakistan and South Africa.

Here is the complete list of the most successful pairs in Champions Trophy history:

Most runs by a pair in the Champions Trophy

No. Players Innings Runs Average 1 Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan (India) 7 656* 93.71 2 Chris Gayle-Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 9 635 90.71 3 Mohammad Yousuf-Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) 5 414 82.80 4 Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (India) 7 412 68.66 5 Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly (India) 5 374 74.80 6 Herschelle Gibbs-Graeme Smith (South Africa) 7 347 49.57 7 Marvan Atapattu-Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 7 336 56 8 Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (Australia) 6 319 53.16 9 Ricky Ponting-Shane Watson (Australia) 5 311 77.75 10 Tillakaratne Dilshan- Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 8 308 51.33

NOTE: *indicates statistics accurate as of Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the Group B game between India and Sri Lanka at The Oval