ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Who said What: World reacts as Pakistan qualify for semifinals

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets to qualify for the semifinals.

Malinga reacts after Perera drops a sitter

The Pakistan cricket team made it two wins in a row and defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in a nail-biting encounter at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. By doing so, they qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first and did extremely well to restrict Sri Lanka to 236 in 49.2 overs.

The fast bowlers were on song and took the majority of wickets with Junaid Khan picking up three wickets and Mohammad Amir and Hassan Ali taking two each.

The Pakistani batsmen got off to a perfect start with an opening stand of 74 runs. However, they crumbled in the middle overs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. At one point, it looked like Sri Lanka would pull off an unlikely victory, but captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Amir put on a vital, unbeaten 8th wicket partnership of 75 runs to take Pakistan to the semifinals of the tournament.

Sri Lanka would have had the game in the bag in the 39th over but Thisara Perera put down a sitter to deny Lasith Malinga Sarfraz’s wicket.

Sarfraz on his man of the match performance

First of all, thanks to the Almighty. I can't believe it. Thanks to Amir, he played really well. I jus told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. That if we took it to the 40th over we would win. Drop catches are part of the game. Allah helped us and that's why Pakistan won today.

Angelo Mathews on Sri Lanka’s loss

A see-saw kind of a game. Credit should go to Pakistan. They held their nerves and are deserved winners. it was a bit of a funny wicket. We hadn't got the runs on the board but we knew we could defend this. And the bowlers did their job, but we didn't hold on to our catches. Proud of the boys. Even though we only had 236 to defend, they gave it their all. Unfortunately, we missed a few chances. In a big tournament like this, they fought hard an inexperienced team. I'm proud of them.



Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the match:

What a partnership under pressure from Sarfaraz & AmirCongrats Pakistan on the win #CT17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 12, 2017

Come on boys brilliant effort what an innings from the captain. Leading from the front .it appears boys are peaking at the right time. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 12, 2017

Love the way Sarfraz plays the game ...... #CT17 #SLvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2017

Sarfraz could have been run out 3 times if SL could effect a direct hit and then let's not talk about the catches... Fielding has and is — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 12, 2017

Disappointing loss. At the end forget @OfficialSLC batting or bowling the fielding let the team down badly. It was there to be won. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 12, 2017

Shabash Sarfraz aur Amir...Ye match abhi bhee humare haath mein hai...Aise he lage raho!

Inshallah Pakistan jeete ga — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 12, 2017

Who would have thought they had a chance after the India game! But there's never a "The End" to Pakistan.Can win anything,can lose anything! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 12, 2017

Congratulations Team Pakistan, well played boys. — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) June 12, 2017

Congrats to Pakistan team well done Sarfraz 11 good luck for Semi final — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) June 12, 2017