ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is Bangladesh's best chance at glory, says former skipper

The player believes that mental strength will be the key against India.

Bangladesh will face Virat Kohli’s Indian team in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy

What’s the story?

Former Bangladesh skipper Gazi Ashraf believes that walking out with the right temperament will give Bangladesh their best shot against strong-favourites India in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy. While talking to a national newspaper called ‘Jugantor’, he said:

“I feel mentally they need to be ready. That is the key against India. This is their best chance at glory and I hope a great match will be on show. I really hope Bangladesh come out winners showing great mental strength.”

Ashraf captained Bangladesh in its first seven ODI matches and has two international wickets to his name.

In case you didn’t know...

Bangladesh beat New Zealand in a do-or-die match in the group stage of the tournament and reached the top 4 following Australia’s loss to England. It is the first Champions Trophy for the team and the fact that they have managed to reach the semi-final in their first ever attempt deserves plaudit.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s side will now play Group B toppers India for a spot in the all-important final.

The details

Ashraf believes that Bangladesh have it in them to give a tough competition to India on Thursday (June 15) if they manage to keep their emotions under check and take the clash as a normal game. He believes that fostering fortitude is paramount to winning the match.

Mohammad Ashraful, another former skipper of the Bangladesh team, said that the team reaching semi-final isn’t a surprising event at all. Adding substance to this assertion, he stated that Mortaza’s men have done really well over the past 15 months and hoped that the team makes it to the final.

What next?

Bangladesh fans would hope that the cricketers take Ashraf’s advice to their heart and do not crumble in the high-pressure encounter against India, who are a giant in world cricket right now.

The last time the two sides squared off against each other in an ICC tournament, it was the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup, where Bangladesh lost by an excruciating margin of one run. They would hope that the tables will turn this time around.

Author’s take

With seasoned campaigners like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah in the side, Bangladesh will not let the occasion get to them. It is the younger players who need to reign in their emotions and undertake a strictly professional approach to this clash against India.

Last time around, they got carried away and that led to their failure to score two runs in three deliveries. If they want the world to see them as a strong side, they need to carry themselves with utmost seriousness in such high-octane matches.