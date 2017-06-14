ICC Champions Trophy 2017: What will happen if the semi-finals get washed out without an outright winner?

What if rain plays a huge role in both these matches and they result in a washout? Who will qualify for the final?



What’s the story?

Ever since the start of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, a lot of matches have been affected by rain and the fans, by now, are used to various stoppages and delay in play. With the tournament set to enter its business end, rain playing spoilsport in the upcoming will be an absolute disgrace.

The first of the two semi-finals between hosts England and Pakistan at Cardiff is set to get underway later today whereas India and Bangladesh will square off in the second at Edgbaston on June 15.

But what if rain plays a huge role in both these matches and both of them result in a washout? Who will qualify for the final?

Unfortunately, there is no reserve day for the semi-finals and if the matches are washed out without both the teams playing at least 20 overs, the team that finished at a higher position in the group stage (India and England) will make it to the final.

In case you didn’t know...

England, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament on the virtue of finishing in the top-2 of their respective groups. England finished first in Group A followed by Bangladesh while India topped Group B with their arch-rivals Pakistan finishing below them in the second position.

Now, England will face Pakistan and India will face Bangladesh in the semi-finals matches.

Details

The weather for the first semi-final between England and Pakistan at Cardiff is going to be perfectly fine for the sport, but, later in the evening, there are chances of a thunderstorm. In all likelihood, the match should end or at least produce an outright winner (both the teams playing at least 20 overs) by the time the rain plays spoilsport in the Welsh capital.

The venue for the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh, Edgbaston, has seen a lot of matches getting affected due to rain. Fortunately, the match between the Asian rivals is expected to go on without interruption as the meteorological department has predicted 0% chance of rain in Edgbaston on the match day.

What’s next?

Unlike the semi-finals, the final has a reserve day so that the teams can play a full game if the match gets washed out or the overs get reduced due to rain, rather than playing a 20-over game like the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Author’s Take

The ICC should have had a reserve day even for the semi-finals as it is a knockout game and there could be a disadvantage for the team that finished second in their group and having their opposition on the mat in the semis when the match is washed out without an outright result.