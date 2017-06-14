ICC Champions Trophy 2017: What India need to do to become world no. 1

India can go on to become the no. 1 side in the world after winning the Champions Trophy.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is nearing its conclusion with the semifinals having begun earlier today. While the hosts England take on Pakistan in the first semi-final at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, India will take on Bangladesh in the second semifinal in Birmingham on June 15.

While India who will be keen on defending their title, they will also look to go on top of the ICC Rankings for the first time in more than two years. For doing so, they would have to win the Champions Trophy of course, but will also have to defeat England in the final.

Currently, South Africa sit on top of the rankings with 119 points with Australia in second place, just one point behind the Proteas. India and England occupy the third and fourth place with 117 and 114 points respectively.

On the other hand, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have surprised the world by qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament are at 6th and 8th place with 95 and 91 points respectively. If Pakistan manage to win the tournament, they could move up to 7th place and displace Sri Lanka. However, if Bangladesh win, they would continue to remain 6th.

On the other hand, if England go on to win the tournament, they could move from 4th to 3rd place as they would climb from 114 to 116 points. However, they would have to hope for India to lose to Bangladesh for that to happen. If England defeats India in the final, they would still remain at 4th place in the rankings.

If India do manage to win the tournament, they would reach 119 points which is on par with South Africa at the top. If they defeat England, they would finish on top due to the fact that England are ranked 4th. However, if they defeat Pakistan in the final, they would only move to 2nd due to the fact that Pakistan are ranked so low on the table.

Here are the ICC ODI Rankings as of today:

Position Team Rating 1 South Africa 119 2 Australia 118 3 India 117 4 England 114 5 New Zealand 111 6 Bangladesh 95 7 Sri Lanka 93 8 Pakistan 91 9 West Indies 77 10 Afghanistan 54

Here are the scenarios for India:

If they defeat England in the final, they would move up to 119 points and become no. 1

If they defeat Pakistan, they would gain two points and reach 119 points but move up to no. 2 with South Africa remaining no. 1

Here is what the rankings would look like if India defeat England in the final

Position Team Rating 1 India 119 2 South Africa 119 3 Australia 118 4 England 115 5 New Zealand 111 6 Bangladesh 95 7 Sri Lanka 93 8 Pakistan 91 9 West Indies 77 10 Afghanistan 54

Here is how the table would look like if India defeat Pakistan in the final