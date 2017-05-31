Does the ICC Champions Trophy get the credit it deserves?

The Champions Trophy begins on Thursday

In 1998, Jagmohan Dalmiya, considered by many as the pioneer of modern administration, conceptualised an idea, involving the best eight teams in the world and ensured it was a knockout format from the word go.

The Champions Trophy was an experiment in any way you look at it. The venue was Bangladesh. The winner stayed, the loser bowed out which subsequently meant the players had to bring out their A-game to the fore from the word go. At the end of 11 days of action, we had seen some exciting matches in front of good-sized crowds and South Africa, a team constantly on the rise and looking to dominate the game in the following years, won their maiden title.

The ICC realised it had found a gem and keeping the success the event had for a small nation like Bangladesh, it decided to try the concept in another small nation a couple of years later- Kenya.

The tournament followed the same format as in '98 and you could see the best coming out of teams, ensuring fans got to see the top players at their focussed best and firing on all cylinders, New Zealand, forever a dark horse in major events, emerged as the winners in the competition.

What the competition showed was that it had a future to it, provided it was conducted professionally, like the World Cup, keeping several things in mind. It’s fair to say that the organizers did not keep those things in mind, when they gave the competition’s hosting rights to Sri Lanka in September 2002, despite the fact that the weather forecast couldn’t possibly get any worse.

Expectedly, the rain showed no mercy, at the worst possible juncture- on the day of the final, not once but twice. A terrific tournament had ended on a whimper, with India and Sri Lanka sharing the crown. If one had presumed the ICC would learn their lesson from that edition, then sadly, it did not turn out to be the case.

The event was staged bang at the start of the English football season in 2004 and the effects were clearly seen. England reached the finals to brighten some hopes among the spectators but lost in dramatic fashion in near darkness at The Oval.

In 2006, India reluctantly hosted the event and bowed out early and right at the end, the competition courted controversy when Sharad Pawar was allegedly pushed from the dias by the victorious Australian team. The 2009 edition was held in South Africa, but not before some more drama, with Pakistan scheduled to host the event, but unable to do so after the Lahore attacks on the Sri Lankan cricketers.

Australia won the 2006 edition in India

The administrators had had enough with the event and it was declared that the 2013 edition would be the last one. It's interesting when a definitive conclusion is taken over something, it suddenly begins to chart a course of it's own in the other direction.

The last edition of the competition, barring the rain-affected final, was really a throwback to the early editions: big crowds, flamboyant cricket and a deserved winner. India, entering into the event as the underdogs (dare I say) went on to put flawless performances throughout the competition and all of a sudden, a flagging competition seemed to have got its share of the credit.

Now, just for a moment, scroll up and read as to why the event has suffered such a great deal in the years gone by: factors like weather, reluctance, security. Not in one of these years was the cricket ever under the microscope, when each of those editions produced some scintillating performances.

The India-South Africa semifinal in 2002, the Browne-Bradshaw stand in the final in 2004, Shane Watson shining in the Semi-fnal and final in 2009 are just a few instances in the event’s history which indicate that players take the competition seriously.

The Champions Trophy is a bit like those sportspersons whose achievements take the back seat because off the field, they have endured so much more which has overshadowed what they mustered on the field. Unlike the World Cup, the Champions Trophy guarantees the viewer a contest in every game. It is no different this time and like in 2013, there are lingering doubts about its future.

So what can the ICC do to ensure this event gets more attraction than what it is getting right now? For starters, they could take the cue from other sports. The Euros in football are held in between two World Cups, the Winter Olympics are placed in between two Summer Olympics.

Maybe, staging or continuing to stage the Champions Trophy between two World Cups is an option.

Secondly, the venue for the event. Keeping the event in a place like England in June is like asking Lionel Messi to play as a centre-back; a recipe for disaster.

Clearly, the ICC are prone to taking big gambles, having staged the event in 2017, at exactly the same time and in the same venue of 2013. The upcoming edition of the event is important for the ICC, keeping in mind that there might not be a world event next year, if it is indeed decided to make the World T20 a quadrennial event.

Hence the revenues become even more important and judging by the ticket sales so far, India, it looks like, will be the major source of the bucks once again.

The question, however, is: Will they be reliant on the Men in Blue once again to win the event and extend it to another edition? Only time will tell.