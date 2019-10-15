ICC changes rule of boundary count to decide the winner in tied knockout matches

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

The controversial conclusion to the final of the ICC World Cup 2019 has forced the International Cricket Council to make an alteration to their set of rules. From now onwards, the boundary count will not be considered as a tie-breaker in case of a tied Super Over in knockout matches. Instead, the Super Over will be repeated until one team wins.

The ICC resolved the issue during their recent board meetings in Dubai. The new rule will be in effect for the upcoming ICC tournaments.

The release by the ICC on Monday said:

"The Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained. Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups."

It added:

"In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other."

The controversial finish to the final of ICC World Cup 2019

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

New Zealand had posted a score of 241 runs on the board after batting first in the 2019 World Cup final. In reply, Ben Stokes' heroics helped the English team reach 241 in their 50 overs.

In the Super Over played later, Stokes and Jos Buttler milked 15 runs from Trent Boult's over. Chasing 16 from 6 deliveries, Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill managed 15 from Jofra Archer's over, with Guptill losing his wicket via run out on the final ball.

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

In that situation, the ICC's boundary count rule allowed England (who had scored more boundaries in the match) to lift the World Cup despite the fact that both the teams had scored equal number of runs.