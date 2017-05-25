ICC Cricket Committee proposes DRS for all T20Is, changes to umpire's call

If the changes are approved, teams will not lose reviews in cases of umpire's call.

by Ram Kumar Breaking 25 May 2017, 20:08 IST

Anil Kumble serves as chairman of ICC Cricket Committee

What’s the story?

ICC’s Cricket Committee has recommended the use of Decision Review System (DRS) in all T20Is and proposed changes to the umpire’s call ruling. The Committee has suggested that teams retain their reviews in cases wherein the umpire’s call comes into play.

There have also been unanimous calls for a Test Championship as well as cricket’s inclusion in Olympics.

Cricket Committee Chairman Anil Kumble stated, “We have had a wonderful couple of days discussing cricket issues and there are a number of highlights. The first is around the structure of international cricket and the Committee unanimously recommended that context in the international game is paramount and we welcome the new structure.”

On the use of DRS, he added, “Yes, we as an Indian team used it on a trial basis when England toured India and subsequently when Australia came to India. I think both of it, we had success. We were pretty satisfied with the outcomes of the exercise and we are really comfortable with where we are, especially since I am involved with the Cricket Committee and right through the DRS protocols as far as the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) is concerned.”

The Background

Legendary leg-spinner and Indian coach Anil Kumble heads the Cricket Committee which also includes numerous distinguished former players such as Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene, Darren Lehmann, Shaun Pollack among others.

The heart of the matter

As things stand at the moment, DRS is not used in the shortest format of the game. Considering the format’s brevity and intensity, plenty of active cricketers have rallied for the system in T20Is too.

In Tests as well as ODIs, teams lose their reviews if final verdicts bring umpire’s call into the picture. Even though the Committee’s recommendation sees sides keep hold of their reviews during such cases, the current system for resetting of reviews at the 80-over mark in Tests will no longer be available.

Among the other proposals include a two-year trial for concussion substitutes, permitting third umpires to call no-balls by relying on instant replays, limiting thickness of bats and sending players off the field for serious incidents of misconduct. Another suggestion sees batsmen getting protection from run-outs even if the bat is in the air after the point of grounding beyond the crease.

What’s next?

The recommendations will be discussed in detail by ICC’s Chief Executives Committee in due course. If the changes are ratified, they will come into effect from October 1 onwards.

Author’s Take

The new proposal regarding umpire’s call will certainly give a collective sigh of relief to captains across the globe. It becomes imperative that those positive changes suggested by the Cricket Committee are approved by the Chief Executives Committee.