ICC Cricket World Cup: 3 reasons why South Africa lost to Bangladesh

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh caused the first big upset of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim led from the front with classy half-centuries while Mahmudullah Riyad and Mosaddek Hossain essayed cameos to put up a massive score of 330-6 from their 50 overs, the country's highest ever score in ODI cricket.

The South African batting unit housed a lot of experience and with the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram starting off on a positive note, they were expected to chase it down. However, Bangladesh's tight line and length piled pressure on the opposition as the latter came close but in the end, failed to get across the line as Bangladesh celebrated a massive 21-run win.

With the loss against Bangladesh, South Africa were left lamenting on their inability to claim a win thus far and here are three main reasons why the Faf du Plessis-led side failed to get across the line.

#1 Poor death bowling

South Africa's death bowling prospects took a hit right in the middle of the third powerplay as Lungi Ngidi was forced off the field with a suspected hamstring injury. With Ngidi out of action, the death bowling duties were now due to be shared by Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris.

Bangladesh scored a total of 59 runs from their last five overs, with 29 runs of those runs coming from two Chris Morris overs. Rabada's final over also leaked 14 runs that gave them some momentum in the final overs.

#2 Huge amount of extras given away

South Africa gave away 21 extras in Bangladesh's innings and that is a huge number in modern one-day cricket. Although they didn't bowl any no-balls and there were 9 leg-byes in the list, no team which wants to win the World Cup can afford to give away so many extras.

Kagiso Rabada gave away seven wides, Andile Phehlukwayo three and Chris Morris one.

With Lungi Ngidi going off the field injured, it may be time for the Proteas to pray that old warhorse Dale Steyn gets fit as quickly as possible. The former number one ranked bowled can be miserly in giving away runs and can also keep a check on the extras.

#3 Irresponsible batting

Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram

The biggest reason why South Africa lost to Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday was irresponsible batting by their stalwarts. Opener Aiden Markram and captain Faf du Plessis had strung together a brilliant partnership but lost their wicket without taking their team closer to the target.

While Markram didn't move his feet at all to be bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, the South Africa skipper threw his wicket away after stepping out to young off spinner Mehidy Hasan. Rassie van der Dussen and Jean Paul Duminy could've taken South Africa home in the latter stages but it was not to be as they fell to the pressure of the increasing run-rate.