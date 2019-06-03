×
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh stun South Africa to start the tournament on a winning note

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
33   //    03 Jun 2019, 09:57 IST

Bangladesh defeated South Africa comprehensively
Bangladesh defeated South Africa comprehensively

Bangladesh began their World Cup tournament defeating South Africa by 21 runs at the Oval, London on Sunday. Contributions from Soumya Sarkar, Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudllah helped them to post a big total and the bowlers defended the target with ease.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first. Bangladeshi openers Tamim Iqbal and Sarkar got off to a rollicking start, putting pressure on the South African bowling line up. Andile Phehlukwayo got the breakthrough by dismissing Tamim Iqbal for 16. Tamim and Sarkar had added 60 runs for the first wicket in just 8.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh scored 65 for 1. After the power play overs, Chris Morris dismissed the other opener Sarkar for 42. Then the experienced pair of Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim played with positive intent and did not allow the South African bowlers to create pressure, taking singles and hitting boundaries.

Shakib reached his fifty off 54 balls and then Rahim reached his fifty too off 52 balls. As things were looking dangerous for South Africa, the veteran Imran Tahir got the breakthrough by dismissing Shakib for 75. Shakib and Rahim added 142 runs for the 3rd wicket. Mohammad Mithun then came to the crease and hit run a ball 21.

Phehlukwayo dismissed the dangerous Rahim for 78. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain showed their class with attacking stroke play adding 66 runs for the 6th wicket. Mahmudullah remained not out on 46 off 33 balls. Bangladesh had posted 330 for 6 in 50 overs. For South Africa, Phehlukwayo, Morris and Tahir took 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target of 331 runs to win, South African openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram got off to a steady start adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. A miscommunication ended de Kock innings for 23. At the end of 10 overs, South Africa scored 51 for 1.

After the power play overs, the Bangladeshi bowlers kept a tight line and length, not allowing much room to Markram and South African captain du Plessis. Despite their bowlers not giving runs, du Plessis and Markram played with positive intent. Just when they were looking set at the crease, Shakib then got the breakthrough, dismissing Markram for 45. Markram and du Plessis added 53 runs for the 2nd wicket.

David Miller came to the crease and took time to settle. Du Plessis took the charge with attacking stroke play and reached his fifty off 45 balls. As things were looking good for South Africa, Mehidy Miraz Hasan dented the innings by dismissing Faf for 62.

Miller and Rassie van der Dussen played some attacking strokes to put the pressure back on the Bangladeshi bowlers. Again, when things looked dangerous for Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Miller for 38. Van der Dussen took the charge from there andplayed with confidence while JP Duminy too played some lovely strokes. Mohammad Saifuddin then got wicket van der Dussen for 41.

After the fall of van der Dussen, the Bangladeshi bowlers did not allow the South African batsmen to score runs easily. Chris Morris and Duminy added 23 runs for the 7th wicket, but Mustafizur got the wicket of Morris and then followed it with the decisive wicket of Duminy to end the hopes of South Africa winning the match.

Eventually, Bangladesh won the match by 21 runs, as South Africa scored 309 for 8 in 50 overs. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur took 3 for 67, Saifuddin took 2 wickets, Shakib and Miraz took 1 wicket win each.

Bangladesh 330 for 6 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 78, Shakib al Hasan 75, Phehlukwayo 2/52, Imran Tahir 2/57) beat South Africa 309 for 8 in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 62, JP Duminy 45, Mustafizur Rahman 3/67, Saifuddin 2/57) by 21 runs. 

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Rassie van der Dussen 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
