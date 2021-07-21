ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 20

India have entered the top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning the first two matches of their ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team now has 49 points to its name from eight matches.

Courtesy their 3-wicket victory in Colombo, India have overtaken Australia and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan side remain in 12th position with only 13 points to their name after 12 matches.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the 2nd ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

India entered the Top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League while Sri Lanka continues to be in the bottom 3

If the Sri Lankan cricket team continues to perform the way it has in this new tournament so far, it will be difficult for them to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh completed a clean sweep in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh have become the second team to touch the 80-point mark in this new league earlier today.

The Bangladeshi team defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in Harare and completed a whitewash. Zimbabwe batted first and scored 298 runs in their innings. Chasing 299, Bangladesh won by five wickets in 48 overs. Skipper Tamim Iqbal led from the front by scoring a century, while Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets for the visitors.

Bangladesh have cemented their place in the Top 2 of the points table. On the other hand, Zimbabwe remain at the last spot after their second series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Edited by S Chowdhury