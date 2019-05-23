ICC CWC 2019: 3 Teams who have breached the 400-run mark at the World Cup

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 314 // 23 May 2019, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Group B, Bermuda v India - Cricket World Cup 2007

Is there anything more pulsating than the arrival of the ICC World Cup 2019? The answer to this is a big a fat NO! The biggest prize in cricket will be on the line this summer as all the qualified nations head to England and Wales in a bid to become the champions of the world.

Cricket enthusiasts are often found remembering the great World Cup tales simply because the tournament is much more than just a cup competition. Hopes are high, the drama is intense and the pressure is real, in short, the World Cup is something which every cricketer aspires to win.

Talking about the World Cup and its monumental tales, scoring in excess of 400 runs is something which has not often happened at a World Cup but when it did, the instances went on to be registered in the golden book of World Cup moments.

Scoring 400 plus runs is not a rare sight anymore as the modern day sides have breached the 400-run mark on one too many occasions. But scoring such a total at the grandest stage is an altogether different ball game. This can be explained with the stats as only three nations have scored in excess of 400 runs in a World Cup game. The nerve-wracking drama gets on to the players who find it extremely challenging to score such number of runs with the weight of hopes and expectations on their shoulders.

Here we list down three national sides who have scored in excess of 400 in a World Cup game:

#3 India

Group B, Bermuda v India - Cricket World Cup 2007

Back in 2007, the Men in Blue became the first side ever to score a total of 400+ at a World Cup as they smashed Bermuda for a colossal total of 413-5 at Port of Spain. The ICC World Cup 2007 didn't really turn out to be fantastic for the Indian contingent as they crashed out from the group stage, but their prolific performance against Bermuda ensured their entry into the history books.

Indian batsmen were ruthless as they battered the inexperienced bowling attack of Bermuda with Virender Sehwag being the prime cluprit as his quick fire knock of 114 was the highlight of the Indian innings.

India went on to win the match by 257 runs, which to this date, is their biggest World Cup win ever in terms of runs.

1 / 3 NEXT