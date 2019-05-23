×
ICC CWC 2019: 5 batsmen most likely to be the highest individual run scorer in the tournament

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
879   //    23 May 2019, 11:47 IST

Virat Kohli congratulates Rohit Sharma for an achievement
Virat Kohli congratulates Rohit Sharma for an achievement

The ICC World Cup 2019 is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales from 30th May to 14th July 2019. All the teams contending in the competition look amazingly eager to lift the coveted trophy. Judging by the quality and the balance of each squad, it is going to be an evenly matched competition.

Generally, batsmen play a decisive role in the triumph of their individual teams. High scoring batters ensure that a particular team stay ahead of their opponents. Doubtlessly, we can anticipate some great batting all through the competition.

The current period in cricket is arguably dominated by batsmen. The rise of T20 leagues around the world contributes to this. Thus, limited overs cricket featuring top teams has got action-packed these days, with high totals becoming increasingly common.

While bowlers are sure to have their moments by putting forth a strong effort and grabbing wickets, batsmen would try to give their absolute best to handle them and save their team from a landslide. This article looks at the five batsmen who are capable of registering the highest individual score at the 2019 World Cup.

#5 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill scored consistently during the previous World Cup. The fearless opening batsman scored the most runs in the tournament with 547 runs in nine matches which contributed to New Zealand reaching the final.

Guptill also scored a double century in the 2015 tournament and became the highest individual run scorer. The feat also made him the first New Zealander to score an ODI double hundred. The 32-year-old's recent form also looks good.

Out of the 10 ODI matches he played so far in 2019, Guptill has notched three centuries. The team would have a lot of hope on him to deliver at this World Cup. Thus, there are heavy chances of the Blackcaps opener repeating his 2015 feat all over again.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule & Venue 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
