×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC CWC 2019: 5 reassuring centuries in the warm-up games

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    29 May 2019, 11:53 IST

Did India finally solve the number four conundrum?
Did India finally solve the number four conundrum?

The ICC World Cup 2019 promises to be a tournament filled with extravagant batting displays. All the participating teams have played their warm-up games and are now gearing up for the main event. The 10 warm-up matches gave us a glimpse of the spectacle that awaits.

Most of the teams performed well, but we can assume that everyone hasn't shown their maximum strength as these are just practice games. The players examine the conditions to find out their chances of adapting.

Some of them were incredibly successful in adapting to the conditions during the warm-ups. Top players giving their best and newcomers showing some promise are sure to boost the team's morale before the high-pressure tournament.

A few players lit up the warm-up matches with sensible batting. These batting performances would've been reassuring for their teams. In this article, let us revisit the best centuries scored in the warm-up matches.

#5 MS Dhoni (113 runs from 78 balls)

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Nothing gives more joy to an Indian cricket fan than witnessing a vintage performance from MS Dhoni, especially before a tournament such as the World Cup. Dhoni's century against Bangladesh shows that he is set to make a major impact in England and Wales.

The former Indian captain was totally unstoppable as his fiery batting consisted of eight boundaries and seven maximums. Dhoni scored the ton with a strike rate of 144.87. It would've certainly been reassuring for the side as their openers failed to give a good start.

As of now, Dhoni has four half-centuries in eight ODIs this year. The wicket-keeper also ended the 2019 IPL with the highest batting average of the season. India would want more centuries from him during the main fixtures, especially when the team have a poor start.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni KL Rahul ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule & Venue 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting 3 World Cup batting records that could be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 3 Teams who have breached the 400-run mark at the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Five legends and their favorites for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 talented cricketers who might not feature in the starting XI of their team
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Strengths and weaknesses of each team
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs in 2019 before the start of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us