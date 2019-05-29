ICC CWC 2019: 5 reassuring centuries in the warm-up games

Did India finally solve the number four conundrum?

The ICC World Cup 2019 promises to be a tournament filled with extravagant batting displays. All the participating teams have played their warm-up games and are now gearing up for the main event. The 10 warm-up matches gave us a glimpse of the spectacle that awaits.

Most of the teams performed well, but we can assume that everyone hasn't shown their maximum strength as these are just practice games. The players examine the conditions to find out their chances of adapting.

Some of them were incredibly successful in adapting to the conditions during the warm-ups. Top players giving their best and newcomers showing some promise are sure to boost the team's morale before the high-pressure tournament.

A few players lit up the warm-up matches with sensible batting. These batting performances would've been reassuring for their teams. In this article, let us revisit the best centuries scored in the warm-up matches.

#5 MS Dhoni (113 runs from 78 balls)

MS Dhoni

Nothing gives more joy to an Indian cricket fan than witnessing a vintage performance from MS Dhoni, especially before a tournament such as the World Cup. Dhoni's century against Bangladesh shows that he is set to make a major impact in England and Wales.

The former Indian captain was totally unstoppable as his fiery batting consisted of eight boundaries and seven maximums. Dhoni scored the ton with a strike rate of 144.87. It would've certainly been reassuring for the side as their openers failed to give a good start.

As of now, Dhoni has four half-centuries in eight ODIs this year. The wicket-keeper also ended the 2019 IPL with the highest batting average of the season. India would want more centuries from him during the main fixtures, especially when the team have a poor start.

