ICC invites tennis star Novak Djokovic for net session during the World Cup

Krishna M
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    21 Nov 2018, 13:15 IST

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight
Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight

We all know what a great tennis player Novak Djokovic is. The 14-time Grand Slam champion is also known for his kindness and cheeky humour. Djokovic has imitated the likes of Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer in the past.

In an interesting turn of events, Djokovic has been invited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a net session at the next year's Cricket World Cup in England. ICC gave the invitation in response to Djokovic's tweet in which he suggested the name of his chauffeur Imran Bashir, who has been a member of his team for the past decade, as a strong candidate for England cricket team Djokovic posted a picture of himself with Imran and tagged the official Twitter account of ECB.

"Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there!," Djokovic posted on Twitter.

Adding to the above tweet, Djokovic said, "#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team."

Replying to his tweet, ICC wrote, "We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your @Wimbledon preparation next year, come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup!"

Novak had a great finish to the year 2018 as he went on to claim the Wimbledon and U.S open titles to prop up his grand slam count to 14. Djokovic was recently in London for the year ending ATP finals tournament where he lost the final to Germany's Alexander Zverev. However, Djokovic is still the number one ranked player on the circuit with 9045 points.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Novak Djokovic
Krishna M
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket on the go
