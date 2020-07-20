ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 postponed due to COVID-19

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will not happen this year. During the IBC Board meeting (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), the international cricket governing body made the inevitable call to delay the global event.

As per a media release by the ICC, the board members have also decided the windows to conduct the next three men's global cricket events.

Everything you need to know about the event, ticketing and timelines.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/Hjx47ZdbpZ



FAQs ➡️ https://t.co/iwZTSn7VQJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 20, 2020

The windows for the Men's events are:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October - November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October - November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October - November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023

ICC Men's T20 World Cup to happen in 2021 and 2022

Australia and India were supposed to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup events in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Also, India is the host of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The press release by ICC states that India will host the latter event as per the original schedule, but the hosts of the two T20 World Cups are still not decided.

The windows for the two events have been confirmed, with BCCI and CA retaining the hosting rights.

Advertisement

"The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022," the release stated.

The global cricket governing body mentioned that the administrators are now looking forward to staging the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in February.

"The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled," the release added.

📂 Documents

└📁 T20 World Cup

└📁 Hope it doesn't come to this...



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ❌😞



The #T20WorldCup scheduled to take place in Australia this year has been officially postponed. pic.twitter.com/PZnzVOmW8T — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 20, 2020

ICC has confirmed that the fans who bought the tickets for the 2020 T20 World Cup could still attend the event if Australia hosts it in 2021. However, if Australia gets to host the event in 2022, the fans will have to return their tickets and file requests for refunds.