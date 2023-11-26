ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Namibia vs Kenya: Probable XI, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Kenya will face each other in Match No.14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Monday, November 27. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, have had a stupendous run in the tournament until now. Having won all three of their matches, they are sitting on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.896.

They will go into the match after beating Rwanda by 68 runs (DLS) on November 25. After putting up a massive score of 207 for the loss of three wickets, they reduced Rwanda to 46 for five in 10 overs when rain interrupted proceedings.

Kenya also have had an impressive run in the championship until now. They have won all their three matches and are placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.188.

They will go into the match after beating Tanzania by 50 runs in their previous match. After Collins Obuya’s 81 took them to 182 for three, Kenya bowled Tanzania out for 132.

Namibia vs Kenya Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Kenya, Match 14, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Kenya Head-to-Head

Namibia and Kenya have met only once in T20Is. Back in 2019, Namibia beat Kenya by 87 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Matches Played: 1

Namibia: 1

Kenya: 0

No result: 0

Namibia vs Kenya Pitch Report

The match in Windhoek is not expected to be a high-scoring affair. Targets above the 150-run mark can be tough to achieve. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Namibia vs Kenya Weather Report

There is a chance of light rain in Windhoek, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be pleasant for the game of cricket.

Namibia vs Namibia Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Pushkar Sharma, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch (c), Vraj Patel, Gerard Mwendwa

Namibia vs Kenya Match Prediction

Namibia will go into the match as favorites, as they will be upbeat after beating Zimbabwe. Kenya have also won three games, but are likely to fall short against Namibia.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Kenya Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

