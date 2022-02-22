ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Ireland vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Oman will lock horns in Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Tuesday, February 22. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2, Al Amerat, will host the game.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, didn't make a great start to their campaign, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beat them by 18 runs. However, back-to-back wins meant they finished atop Group B with four points and a decent net run rate of 0.991.

They are coming off a seven-wicket win over Germany on Monday. After opting to bowl first, Ireland restricted Germany to 107-7. Josh Little and Andy McBrine got two wickets apiece. After that, they tracked down their target in 13.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, started their campaign with a nine-wicket loss to Sandeep Lamichhane's Nepal. However, they beat Canada and the Philippines to get their campaign back on track. On Monday, they beat Philippines by nine wickets.

After opting to bat first, Philippines were shot out for 36 in 15.2 overs, with Khawar Ali picking up four wickets. Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt and Amir Kaleem picked up two wickets apiece. After that, Khurram Nawaz's unbeaten 12-ball 33 helped Oman chase down their target in 2.5 overs.

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Oman, Semi-Final 2.

Date and Time: February 22, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. However, the deck favours the team batting first to some extent. A high-scoring game seems to be in store for Tuesday.

Weather Report

It should be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity may not be on the higher side either.

Probable Playing XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khurram Nawaz, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aamir Kaleem, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Ireland vs Oman Match Prediction

Both Ireland and Oman have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the mega event. Both teams have strong batting units going into the second semi-final. The team batting second should be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

