ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Ireland vs United Arab Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates were part of the recently-concluded Quadrangular T20I series, apart from Oman and Nepal. UAE have emerged as the deserved winners of the tournament and will be high on confidence coming into ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A. They are placed in Group B with Ireland, Germany and Bahrain.

The first game of Group B will take place between Ireland and the UAE on Friday (February 18). The two teams last met at the same venue in the aforementioned tournament, where UAE won the close contest by just 13 runs. Ireland were part of the T20 World Cup played in the UAE as well and will be looking to qualify for the tournament once again.

UAE, on the other hand, have done well in recent times and it is important for them to remain consistent. They defeated Ireland and Nepal in the recent series but lost to Oman, however, managing to win the tournament. The team will have to play its best cricket in order to qualify for the World Cup in Australia later this year.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Match Details

Match: Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, Match 3

Date and Time: February 18, 2022: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Pitch Report

This will be the second match of the day on the same pitch. With 40 overs of action already done, the pitch might slow down a bit as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and a score of around 140 could turn out to be a par total.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Weather Report

The temperature in Oman is set to hover around 23-25 degrees Celsius throughout the game’s duration. While there is no chance of rain hindering, the humidity will be around 53%.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy.

UAE

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Wasim, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Akif Raja

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction

The UAE players must be high on confidence having won the quadrangular series. They also defeated Ireland in the previous face-off and enter this contest as the favorites.

The UAE players know these conditions much better and should be able to win this game against Ireland.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates are expected to win the match.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

