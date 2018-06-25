ICC ODI Rankings: Australia slip to sixth in latest rankings

England consolidates top spot after their 5-0 whitewash of Australia.

Srihari FEATURED WRITER News 25 Jun 2018, 11:15 IST

Australia lost four points following their 5-0 defeat at the hands of England

Australia were whitewashed 5-0 for only the second time in their ODI history and that has meant that they slipped even further to the sixth spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings. England's 5-0 whitewash of Australia meant that they cemented their grip on top spot and are currently four points ahead of second-placed India.

For the first in more than three decades, Australia fell to sixth place in the ODI rankings. Having started the series in fifth place, Australia fell to sixth after conceding a 2-0 lead to England and have lost four points at the conclusion of the series that saw England become the second team after South Africa to whitewash Australia 5-0.

England, on the other hand, consolidated their lead at the top of the table and followed up a shock defeat to Scotland in the one-off ODI (which cost them two points) by gaining three points and currently have 126 points, four more than second-placed India, who they take on in a three-match ODI series that starts on July 12.

The rest of the rankings remained unchanged as England and India occupy the top two spots while South Africa are nine points behind India and in third place. New Zealand are just a point behind the Proteas and are in fourth while Pakistan leapfrog Australia and round off the top five, with 102 points.

The 5-0 whitewash at the hands of England meant that Australia are at 100 points and are just seven points ahead of seventh-placed Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Afghanistan complete the rest of the top ten.

England will remain on top of the rankings going into their three-match ODI series against India. They will retain the top spot at the end of the series unless they are whitewashed 3-0 by the visitors.