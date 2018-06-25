Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ICC ODI Rankings: Australia slip to sixth in latest rankings

England consolidates top spot after their 5-0 whitewash of Australia.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News 25 Jun 2018, 11:15 IST
1.01K

England v Australia - 5th Royal London ODI
Australia lost four points following their 5-0 defeat at the hands of England

Australia were whitewashed 5-0 for only the second time in their ODI history and that has meant that they slipped even further to the sixth spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings. England's 5-0 whitewash of Australia meant that they cemented their grip on top spot and are currently four points ahead of second-placed India.

For the first in more than three decades, Australia fell to sixth place in the ODI rankings. Having started the series in fifth place, Australia fell to sixth after conceding a 2-0 lead to England and have lost four points at the conclusion of the series that saw England become the second team after South Africa to whitewash Australia 5-0.

England, on the other hand, consolidated their lead at the top of the table and followed up a shock defeat to Scotland in the one-off ODI (which cost them two points) by gaining three points and currently have 126 points, four more than second-placed India, who they take on in a three-match ODI series that starts on July 12.

The rest of the rankings remained unchanged as England and India occupy the top two spots while South Africa are nine points behind India and in third place. New Zealand are just a point behind the Proteas and are in fourth while Pakistan leapfrog Australia and round off the top five, with 102 points.

The 5-0 whitewash at the hands of England meant that Australia are at 100 points and are just seven points ahead of seventh-placed Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Afghanistan complete the rest of the top ten.

England will remain on top of the rankings going into their three-match ODI series against India. They will retain the top spot at the end of the series unless they are whitewashed 3-0 by the visitors.

Lat
Latest ICC ODI Team Rankings
England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket ICC Rankings
ICC ODI Rankings: Australia slip to 6th position
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018: 5 Talking Points from 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
5 innings that took their teams to massive ODI totals
RELATED STORY
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 things Australia must do to...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018: 5 Talking Points from 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
England v Australia 2nd ODI: 5 Battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
4 times Australia suffered a whitewash in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Buttler helped England whitewash...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, Only T20I: 3 reasons why England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
SSX 220/10 (42.3 ov)
Australia win by 57 runs
AUS VS SSX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Jun
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 218/7 (44.0 ov)
England win by 3 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 16 Jun
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Jun
ENG 481/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 239/10 (37.0 ov)
England win by 242 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
4th ODI | Thu, 21 Jun
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 314/4 (44.4 ov)
England win by 6 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 205/10 (34.4 ov)
ENG 208/9 (48.3 ov)
England win by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
Vitality IT20 | Wed, 27 Jun, 05:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us