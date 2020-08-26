ICC Rankings Update: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots in ODIs

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma have retained their spots at the top of the ICC One Day Internationals (ODI) rankings for batsmen, occupying the No.1 and No.2 spots respectively.

In the rankings released by the ICC, Australian batsman Steve Smith leads the pack among the Test batsmen, with Virat Kohli coming in at second position followed by Smith's countryman Marnus Labuschagne at third.

Indian wicket-keeper Lokesh Rahul makes his presence felt on the T20I batsmen rankings at the second spot behind Pakistan's Babar Azam as Aussie skipper Aaron Finch checks in at the third spot.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds the top spot in the ODI bowlers whereas Aussie pace spearhead Pat Cummins tops the Test rankings, and Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan leads the T20I rankings.

In the team rankings, India are placed second in ODIs behind England whereas the Blues occupy the third spot in both Tests and T20Is.

England's win over Pakistan sees some ranking moves

England's 1-0 win over Pakistan in a three-match Test series resulted in some of the players making moves in the Test rankings.

One of the biggest benefactors was Zak Crawley, whose 267 in the first innings of the third test helped him leapfrog 53 spots to reach a career-best ranking of 28. Crawley scored England's tenth highest individual score in Tests and the second-highest maiden Test century during his monumental innings.

After only eight career Tests for Crawley, he ranks the fourth-best Test batsman for England behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

England's record-breaking fast pacer James Anderson scaled the 600 wickets peak when he took the wicket of Azhar Ali in the 62nd over of Pakistan's second innings. With a total of seven wickets in the third Test, Anderson has moved back into the top 10 rankings of bowlers.

After starting at the 14th spot coming into the Pakistan series, Anderson moves six spots ahead into the eighth position as he grabbed the 29th five-wicket haul of his career and became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has conceded the top all-rounders spot in Tests to West Indies skipper Jason Holder after missing two Test matches.

For Pakistan, skipper Azhar Ali reached the 23rd spot after a solid knock of 141 runs in the first innings while wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan improved three spots to reach the 72nd position after his half-century in the first innings.

Pakistan's part-time spinner duo Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq made their move into the top 100 Test bowlers with Alam at 94th position and Shafiq taking up the 100th spot in the rankings.