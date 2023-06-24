ICC to reveal 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on June 27 - Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to reveal the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on June 27, which will mark 100 days left for the tournament. The event is expected to take place from 11.30 am onwards in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sent a draft schedule to the participating countries earlier this month.

According to the draft schedule, the opener will be played between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Team India are scheduled to kick-start their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The Men in Blue will play their second match against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule to be out on June 27, Tuesday in Mumbai The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule to be out on June 27, Tuesday in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the high-octane clash between Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam's Pakistan is set to be played in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to give its approval for the draft schedule.

The knockout matches are likely to be played on November 15 and 16, with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

“We cannot give approval or disapproval on traveling to India” – PCB chief on 2023 ODI World Cup

The PCB chief Najam Sethi is yet to give their consent regarding their participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 75-year-old recently told the local media that a final decision would be made by the government. He said:

“We have written to the ICC that we cannot give approval or disapproval on traveling to India. This decision is made by our government, just like it is for India. Whether we will play in Ahmedabad or not is for later."

He continued:

"It's premature to discuss anything. Not sure which government will be in power at the time. So nothing has been discussed yet. But it's a different matter than when there is a stable government. When it's the right time, we will ask them.”

For the uninitiated, Pakistan’s games against India was shifted from Dharamsala to Kolkata due to security measures during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

Poll : 0 votes