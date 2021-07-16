T20 World Cup 2021: 3 reasons why India-Pakistan being clubbed in one group was a must

The groups for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 were announced on Friday (July 16) and for cricket fans in India and Pakistan, the fact that both teams are grouped together has presented a mouth-watering prospect.

Here's a quick glance at the T20 World Cup groups,

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Oman, Papua New Guinea

SUPER 12

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner Group A, Runner-up Group B

Group 2: India, Pakistan New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner Group B, Runner-up Group A

The upcoming India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup is already generating a buzz across social media. For the sake of cricket, it makes sense that the two teams are clubbed in one group (alongside the Kiwis and Afghanistan).

For starters, the matchup has always provided memories that last a lifetime. The last time both sides met in the T20 format was in the 2016 edition of the T20 WC, which India won thanks to some brilliance from Virat Kohli. The Indian captain played a fine innings to etch another memorable win for India.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, slated to start later this year, we list three reasons why having the two nations in one group make a lot of sense.

Ind vs Pak: One of the star attractions of the T20 World Cup

India got the better of Pakistan in the ICC 2019 World Cup, pipping them by 89 runs in the DL method.

The popularity of what can rightfully be described as the 'Clash of the Titans' makes it a worldwide must-watch spectacle. It shouldn't come as a surprise that viewership ratings go a notch higher across the globe when the two sides meet.

As far as high-octane and thrilling cricket encounters go, the popularity these two sides generate is second to none.

A chance for both sides to play after a lengthy hiatus

India playing Pakistan is a rarity and political policies are cited as the key reason. As per a Times Now news report that was published in 2020, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Ehsan Mani said the policy of the Indian government was the primary reason for the lack of games between the two teams.

Ehsan Mani said:

"Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world. However, apart from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, we do not play against each other due to the policy of the Indian government" (Via Cricbuzz)

This provides an opportunity for Indian and Pakistani cricket fans to see their favorite sides lock horns again at the T20 World Cup. As far as stats go, India has a better win-record at major tournaments. Pakistan have won just nine matches compared to the 13 wins registered by India.

Entertainment

If anything, the encounter between the two sides was never a damp squib. From intense fan battles on social media, debates, and emotions running high, not to mention some breakthrough performances by the players, the entertainment factor between the two sides has always been top notch.

The excitement is heightened well ahead of the clash and their upcoming scrimmage at the T20 World Cup shouldn't be any different.

