ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 3 selection conundrums facing Indian selectors ahead of squad announcement

For Team India's selectors, picking the squad for the T20 World Cup is not a straightforward proposition. At a time when India can afford to play two squads simultaneously, depth is something to feel extremely proud about.

However, ahead of the T20 World Cup, the selectors have their work cut out. Not only do they have to pick their best side, but they must also keep in mind the conditions on offer and how players can adjust and perform.

Now, as many as 10 players are automatic picks for the T20 World Cup, but there will be some intense debate and deliberation over the next five slots. As we have seen over the past couple of years, Indian cricket seems to be blessed with resources abound and hence, it becomes a tricky balancing act.

We take a look at the 3 big selection conundrums ahead of India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement

1.) Who will be the extra batter for Team India at the T20 World Cup?

Will Iyer be in the T20 world cup squad?

The selectors are expected to pick seven genuine batters and two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. However, they may also want to pick an extra batsman as a cushion.

As such, the names of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, and Sanju Samson have come into contention. Almost all of these batsmen bat in the top order and hence, the selectors will want to name a batter who can be shunted up and down the order as per the requirement of the side.

India's expected top four in the T20 World Cup look rather solid, but any of the aforementioned players can walk in if someone is injured or loses form in the tournament.

A headache, but certainly not a sweet one for the selectors!

2.) Who is Team India's third spinner

Ashwin can turn the match around in T20 World Cup

In Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, India have two spinners who are likely to be in the starting XI. However, considering the conditions that will be on offer in the UAE, the selectors will be keen to send in another spinner in the squad. This is where the balancing act comes into focus.

Do the selectors name a wrist spinner in Rahul Chahar who was brilliant in Sri Lanka? Or do they bring back R Ashwin, who has been absolutely miserly in the IPL and was brilliant in the UAE during the last edition of the tournament?

Another option could be spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who might be the X-factor in the side and had a brilliant IPL 2020.

If they are looking to add depth to their batting order, they could well look at Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya as the two spinning all-rounders.

Considering India’s batting order and the depth that is already there, it could be prudent to go in with a genuine wicket-taker in spinning and sluggish conditions.

3.) Who is the third seamer in the squad

Shardul can add depth to India's T20 World Cup squad

As far as feelers are concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are the two certain fast bowlers in the squad. Hardik Pandya could be the seam bowling all-rounder in the squad, but the selectors will be keen to select a couple of other specialist seamers.

They have options in Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan. The selectors will have to look at the conditions on offer, the record of these bowlers and also their temperament in big game scenarios.

Deepak Chahar has been brilliant with the new ball and with his changes of pace in the middle overs, he can be a real handful. Shardul Thakur, on the other hand, has been enjoying a superb series in England and has the ability to control the pace in the middle overs.

