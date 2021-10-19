ICC T20 World Cup 2021: " I'll probably bowl in that next game"- Marcus Stoinis set to resume bowling after a hamstring injury

Australia's star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis recently confirmed that he is hopeful of resuming bowling ahead of his team's opening clash of the T20 World Cup 2021. This is after having recovered from a hamstring injury.

The right-hander hurt his hamstring during the Delhi Capitals' first game of the UAE leg in this year's Indian Premier League. Fortunately, the cricketer has recovered from the same. He is hopeful of bowling a few overs in Australia's next warm-up fixture against India on Wednesday.

In his conversation with cricket.com.au, Marcus Stoinis revealed he has recovered well from his injury. He also hinted that he might be seen bowling when his team steps out on the field next. Here's what he said:

"The hammy is good. It's tracking pretty well. It feels like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I'll probably bowl in that next game,"

Australia will be high on confidence after beating New Zealand in their first warm-up game ahead of the all-importnat Super 12's. While Marcus Stoinis did not bowl in the match, he contributed with 28 crucial runs with the bat.

Aaron Finch's men will next lock horns with the upbeat Indian side on Wednesday, October 20.

"There's no reason why we can't win the whole thing" - Marcus Stoinis confident of Australia's chances for the T20 World Cup 2021

The 32-year-old mentioned that he is also ready to play as a batsman in the side, but also stated that the final call will be of the selectors. The hard-hitting batter reckoned Australia have a formidable team that can even go on to clinch the championship this year.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing in a World Cup ... if we express ourselves with the team we've got then there's no reason why we can't win the whole thing," - he added

Australia and India will contest in a warm-up match on Wednesday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. A win against a spirited Indian side could do wonders for the confidence of Aaron Finch and co. They will look to lay their hands on the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

Edited by Aditya Singh

