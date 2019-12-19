ICC T20 World Cup: 5 men with most runs in tournament history

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for 2020 as the year marks the return of the T20 World Cup after four long years. Fans simply adore T20 cricket thanks to its pulsating drama and high voltage action. The players can feel it and so can the fans and it won't be wrong to say that the 20-over format has turned out to be a masterstroke, opening up a completely new avenue in the sport.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game (not putting the 10-over adventure of recent times into consideration here), the biggest competition out there is the T20 World Cup. India won the inaugural edition and since then, four other nations have lifted the coveted trophy, with West Indies being the only nation to win it twice.

With the seventh installment of the tournament approaching fast, it's time to crunch the numbers and when it comes to that, the first thing which pops in every cricket fan's mind is who has scored the maximum number of runs in the top tournament of the batsmen-friendly format.

Here, we list down the top five men who've scored the most number of runs in T20 World Cup history:

A player who has revolutionalized the game, ABD is a bona fide legend and needs no introduction. His brilliance with the bat gave cricket enthusiasts world over a plethora of enticing moments to cherish. Mr 360 is one of the most lethal batsmen to have ever played the game and had a vast array of shots in his arsenal.

Such was his influence on the game that even the staunchest of opposition supporters stood in awe of the South African's masterclass. De Villiers played quite a few notable innings in the T20 format for his nation and many deem him as the greatest T20 batsman of all time.

On the all-time list for most runs scored, he comes in at the fifth place with a total of 717 runs across 30 matches at the premier T20 competition.

Often heralded as the best batsman in recent times, it doesn't come a surprise that Virat Kohli features on this list as well. The Indian captain is yet to get his hands on the T20 World Cup trophy and will be looking to accomplish the feat in Australia.

As far as his numbers in T20 World Cups are concerned, Kohli has so far amassed 777 runs in just 16 innings at an average of 86.33. He was the highest-scoring Indian batsman at the last edition wherein India crashed out in the semi-finals (following a loss at the hands of eventual winners West Indies).

The Men in Blue possess a lot of firepower in their squad but if there is one man who seems to be the biggest threat on the field, it is King Kohli. Fans will no doubt be hoping to see the Indian skipper at his best this time around as well.

