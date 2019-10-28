ICC T20 World Cup: 5 teams with the most wins in the tournament's history

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 32 // 28 Oct 2019, 23:52 IST

Pakistan v India - Twenty20 Championship Final

The action never seems to stop in the world of cricket. And after an exhilarating 2019, cricket enthusiasts keenly await the arrival of 2020.

2019 was really special owing to the remarkable ICC World Cup, the nerve-wracking Ashes series and several other entertaining encounters. But with the year coming to a close, it’s time to embrace the next one.

A plethora of exciting competitions are lined up for 2020, but the most awaited event is undoubtedly the ICC T20 World Cup, being hosted by Australia.

The popular tournament was last contested in 2016 when Carlos Brathwaite smashed four successive sixes off England's Ben Stokes in the final over to help West Indies claim their second title. Brathwaite broke many records that day, as he did the unthinkable in helping Windies reign supreme at the famous Wankhede Cricket Ground.

Speaking of records in the T20 World Cup, the one for highest number of wins in the history of the competition is perhaps the most important. While numerous countries have been crowned as World Champions over the years, the consistency of a team is best indicated by the number of wins they have registered.

Here, we list down the top 5 teams that have won the most matches in the tournament's history:

#5 West Indies

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies

The only nation to lift the T20 World Cup trophy twice, West Indies have been entertaining fans all around the globe for a long time now. From Carlos Brathwaite's mauling of Ben Stokes to Marlon Samuels' heroics in 2012, the Windies have been a lethal unit when it comes to the T20 World Cup.

The Carribean side has won 17 matches at the T20 World Cup so far, and has reached the semifinals of the tournament on four occasions. Some of the most successful T20 cricketers have come from the beautiful Caribbean islands; it's no secret that on their day, the Windies are a potent unit who can thrash any opposition.

Players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels and others have helped West Indies perform brilliantly in the format. It won't be far-fetched to say that the Caribbean giants will be among the favourites for the trophy in 2020 when the competition returns for its seventh edition.

