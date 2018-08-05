7 Indian batsmen who got to number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings

Sachin Tendulkar celebrating one of his many centuries

India has always held a rich heritage of producing some of the finest batsmen in the history of the game. From the legend of Col CK Nayudu to the latest sensation of Virat Kohli, the country has witnessed innumerable players script fairy tales. Not only did these batsmen stand out as all-time batting greats but also played a key role in helping the nation stamp its supremacy over the game.

While their career stats will be etched as some of the greatest numbers in the history, a handful of players also hold the privilege of a unique distinction embellishing their famed careers. These select Indian batsmen, thanks to their incredible abilities with the bat, were crowned as the world's best players by the ICC rankings over the years.

With Indian skipper Virat Kohli being the latest addition to this esteemed list, we take you down memory lane to take a look at all the seven Indian batsmen who, at some point in their careers, bagged the No 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

#7 Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar was one India's first cricketing superstars

From being a revelation as a young batsman to emerging as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar's story is among the most celebrated ones in Indian cricket. Before hanging his boots in 1987, the man topped the list of many batting records, including those of being the first cricketer to reach the milestones of scoring 10,000 runs and 30 centuries in Test cricket.

Playing the game in an era where hostile fast bowling was a regular feature, Gavaskar stood out as a batsman who was equipped with a sound technique to score runs all over the world. The man from Mumbai was at the peak of his batting abilities during the late 70s when he was declared as the world's best batsman in Tests.

Sunny, as he's fondly called, achieved a rating of 916 points against England in 1979; a rating that is second only to Virat Kohli's newly achieved 934 points.

