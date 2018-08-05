Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 Indian batsmen who got to number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17.05K   //    05 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST

Sa
Sachin Tendulkar celebrating one of his many centuries

India has always held a rich heritage of producing some of the finest batsmen in the history of the game. From the legend of Col CK Nayudu to the latest sensation of Virat Kohli, the country has witnessed innumerable players script fairy tales. Not only did these batsmen stand out as all-time batting greats but also played a key role in helping the nation stamp its supremacy over the game.

While their career stats will be etched as some of the greatest numbers in the history, a handful of players also hold the privilege of a unique distinction embellishing their famed careers. These select Indian batsmen, thanks to their incredible abilities with the bat, were crowned as the world's best players by the ICC rankings over the years.

With Indian skipper Virat Kohli being the latest addition to this esteemed list, we take you down memory lane to take a look at all the seven Indian batsmen who, at some point in their careers, bagged the No 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

#7 Sunil Gavaskar

Related image
Sunil Gavaskar was one India's first cricketing superstars

From being a revelation as a young batsman to emerging as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar's story is among the most celebrated ones in Indian cricket. Before hanging his boots in 1987, the man topped the list of many batting records, including those of being the first cricketer to reach the milestones of scoring 10,000 runs and 30 centuries in Test cricket.

Playing the game in an era where hostile fast bowling was a regular feature, Gavaskar stood out as a batsman who was equipped with a sound technique to score runs all over the world. The man from Mumbai was at the peak of his batting abilities during the late 70s when he was declared as the world's best batsman in Tests.

Sunny, as he's fondly called, achieved a rating of 916 points against England in 1979; a rating that is second only to Virat Kohli's newly achieved 934 points.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli ICC Rankings ICC Test Rankings
Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
England vs India 2018: Will India hold the No.1 spot in...
RELATED STORY
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian after...
RELATED STORY
ICC Test rankings ahead of the India-England series
RELATED STORY
Chance for Kohli to topple Smith in ICC rankings
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan legends accused of match-fixing, MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average...
RELATED STORY
Five Best Test Innings by Indian Batsmen in England
RELATED STORY
ICC ODI rankings: India eyeing No.1 spot against England
RELATED STORY
Can India acquire the No.1 position in ICC ODI Rankings...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us