ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma rises to 17th spot, Ravichandran Ashwin breaks into the top 10

Rohit Sharma's twin centuries have helped him gain big in the ICC Test Rankings

The heroes of India’s win in the first Test match against South Africa, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami have made significant progress in the latest Test rankings released by the ICC.

Among the South Africans, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock have improved their positions in the rankings as well.

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Rohit has jumped from 54th place to 17th spot. The Mumbai-born batsman shattered multiple records in his first Test match as an opener. Agarwal’s double hundred has taken him to 25th spot in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli dropped points for his below-par performances in the first Test. The difference between him and the number 1 ranked batsman, Steve Smith, has grown to 38 points. Also, Ajinkya Rahane has slipped to the tenth position.

Ashwin has returned to the top ten of the bowler's rankings, thanks to his eight scalps in the aforementioned fixture, and Shami has moved up two places to secure the 16th rank. Ravindra Jadeja has grabbed the second position on the all-rounders' charts courtesy of his good performances in both the departments.

From the visiting side, wicket-keeper batsman de Kock is in the seventh position, whereas his teammate Elgar has reached 14th place on the rankings.

India kicked off their first home series of the ICC World Test Championship against South Africa last week at Visakhapatnam. The new opening pair of the home side decimated the visitors to ensure that India wins the Test match, eventually.

Sharma became the sixth Indian batsman to record twin centuries in the same match while his opening partner, Agarwal converted his maiden hundred into a double hundred.

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 7 wickets in the first innings to help India take the lead despite Elgar and de Kock’s hundreds. Cheteshwar Pujara played his part to perfection in India’s 2nd innings and ultimately, Shami and Jadeja blew away the Proteas as India sealed the opening Test match by a hefty margin of 203 runs.

The 2nd Test match of the series between India and South Africa will begin from 10th October at the MCA Stadium in Pune.