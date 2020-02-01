ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains number one spot, Ajinkya Rahane drops down to 9th

Virat Kohli remained undisplaced at the number one position amongst batsmen in the ICC Test rankings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli continued to reign supreme in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen while Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane moved one place lower to ninth position. Kohli has 928 rating points, 17 more than Steve Smith, who had an okayish summer with the bat according to his standards. Cheteshwar Pujara remained on sixth with 791 points while Rahane had 759 points.

As far as the bowlers' rankings are concerned, Jasprit Bumrah is the Indian with the highest rank, being at sixth position with 794 points while Ravichandran Ashwin is at the eighth rank. Mohammed Shami, who had a fantastic 2019, moved one place up to the ninth position and became the third Indian bowler in the top 10.

In the all-rounders' list, Ravindra Jadeja retained his third place with 406 points while Ashwin moved one place higher, occupying the fourth place in the list with 308 points.

After an emphatic 3-1 series win over South Africa, there have been many England players who have risen up the rankings. Mark Wood, who was the Man of the Match in the fourth Test, moved up 19 places to gain 38th rank among bowlers. Ollie Pope, who also was impressive in the series, moved up six places to 55th position among batsmen.

Vernon Philander, who announced his retirement from international cricket after the end of the series, ended at the fifth position in all-rounder's list, also securing the 11th rank among bowlers.