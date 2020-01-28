×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar propel India into the semifinal

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 23:48 IST

Kartik Tyagi ended up with figures of 4/24 and was awarded the Man of the Match
Kartik Tyagi ended up with figures of 4/24 and was awarded the Man of the Match

Scorecard

India U-19: 233-9

Yashasvi Jaiswal 62(82), Atharva Ankolekar 55(54); Todd Murphy 2/40

Australia U-19: 159 all-out

Sam Fanning 75(127), Liam Scott 35(71); Kartik Tyagi 4/24

Good start for Australia with the ball

Australia opted to bowl first and struck early on to dealt a quick blow on their opponents as Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Verma and skipper Priyam Garg were all back in the hut with India in a spot of bother at 54-3.

However, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured that he stayed at the crease in his attempt to keep the scoreboard ticking, but Australia continued to pick wickets at regular intervals. Jaiswal scored a fighting 62 off 82 balls but once he was removed, India found themselves struggling at 144-6.

India fight back

Post all-rounder Siddhesh Veer's dismissal, the Indian spinners produced a top effort with the bat that got the Priyam Garg-led side back into the contest. Atharva Ankolekar got together with Ravi Bishnoi (31-ball 30) and put up an important 61-run partnership that helped India get across the 200-run mark.

Ankolekar, in particular, ensured that he was there till the end and finished unbeaten on 55* in a knock laced with five fours and a lone six and guided India to 233/9 from 50 overs.

Advertisement

Dream start with the ball for India

While a 234-run target was not the most challenging for a strong Australian side, the key for India was to pick up quick wickets. India got off to a dream start as Australia lost opener Jake Fraser-McGurk off the very first ball of their chase through a needless run-out.

Three balls later, Kartik Tyagi had Australian skipper Mackenzie Harvey trapped in front before the young pacer castled Lachlan Hearne off his very next ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp. At the end of the first over, Australia found themselves on 5-3, but more importantly in a whole lot of trouble.

Australia try to restore, but fall apart

Opener Sam Fanning then got together with keeper Patrick Rowe and the duo added 51 runs for the fifth wicket in an attempt to re-engineer the run chase. But Tyagi again broke that partnership and put India in the driver's seat.

Liam Scott walked in with the side reeling on 68/5, and the onus was on him to join forces with Fanning to get his side back in the chase. Scott and Fanning mixed patience with aggression in their partnership worth 81 runs but once Ravi Bishnoi removed Scott, the Australian innings derailed and Ankit Singh picked up the remaining three wickets to bowl Australia out for 159.

India thus won the game convincingly in the end by 74 runs and progressed to the semifinals.

Kartik Tyagi was named as the Man of the Match for his efforts of 4/24 with the ball and shared his thoughts on the changes he made to suit the conditions -

"The ball was swinging a bit, last two games were not good for me. I am happy to contribute today. I was trying to hit consistent areas today as I bowled a few wides in the last two games and this new strategy worked. We would want to give our best performance irrespective of the opposition."
Published 28 Jan 2020, 23:48 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team India Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan
SOU 129/10 (29.1 ov)
AFU 130/3 (25.0 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan
AUU 179/10 (35.4 ov)
WIU 180/7 (46.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 3 wickets
AUU VS WIU live score
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan
CNU 231/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 232/2 (38.4 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 8 wickets
CNU VS UAEU live score
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan
NZU 195/2 (28.5 ov)
JP-U19
No Result
NZU VS JP-U19 live score
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan
ZIU 137/6 (28.1 ov)
BAU 132/1 (11.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIU VS BAU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan
INU 297/4 (50.0 ov)
SLU 207/10 (45.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 90 runs
INU VS SLU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan
SCO-U19 75/10 (23.5 ov)
PAU 77/3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS PAU live score
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan
NGAU 61/10 (30.3 ov)
AUU 62/0 (7.4 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 10 wickets
NGAU VS AUU live score
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan
WIU 267/7 (50.0 ov)
ENU 184/9 (43.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan
JP-U19 41/10 (22.5 ov)
INU 42/0 (4.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
JP-U19 VS INU live score
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan
SCO-U19 89/10 (30.3 ov)
BAU 93/3 (16.4 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS BAU live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan
PAU 294/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 256/10 (46.3 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 38 runs
PAU VS ZIU live score
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan
AFU 265/6 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 105/10 (32.4 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 160 runs
AFU VS UAEU live score
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan
SOU 349/8 (50.0 ov)
CNU 199/10 (41.1 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 150 runs
SOU VS CNU live score
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan
SLU 242/9 (50.0 ov)
NZU 243/7 (49.5 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 3 wickets
SLU VS NZU live score
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan
WIU 303/8 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 57/10 (21.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 246 runs
WIU VS NGAU live score
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan
ENU 252/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 253/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 2 wickets
ENU VS AUU live score
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan
INU 115/0 (23.0 ov)
NZU 147/10 (21.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 44 runs (DLS Method)
INU VS NZU live score
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan
AFU
CNU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
AFU VS CNU live score
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan
BAU 106/9 (25.0 ov)
PAU
No Result
BAU VS PAU live score
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan
NGAU 58/10 (27.5 ov)
ENU 64/2 (11.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 8 wickets
NGAU VS ENU live score
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan
SOU 299/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 112/3 (23.5 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 23 runs (DLS Method)
SOU VS UAEU live score
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan
SCO-U19 140/10 (37.2 ov)
ZIU 146/2 (17.1 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SCO-U19 VS ZIU live score
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan
JP-U19 43/10 (18.3 ov)
SLU 47/1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS SLU live score
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan
JP-U19 93/10 (38.4 ov)
ENU 94/1 (11.3 ov)
England Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS ENU live score
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan
SLU 306/7 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 73/10 (17.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 233 runs
SLU VS NGAU live score
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Yesterday
ZIU 271/7 (50.0 ov)
CNU 176/10 (47.3 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 95 runs
ZIU VS CNU live score
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Yesterday
UAEU 249/10 (49.0 ov)
SCO-U19 250/3 (44.2 ov)
Scotland Under 19s won by 7 wickets
UAEU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Yesterday
INU 233/9 (50.0 ov)
AUU 159/10 (43.3 ov)
India Under 19s won by 74 runs
INU VS AUU live score
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Today, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
WIU VS NZU preview
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
South Africa Under 19s
BAU VS SOU preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Nigeria Under 19s
TBC
NGAU VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Japan Under 19s
TBC
JP-U19 VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
TBC
SLU VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
TBC
ENU VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Pakistan Under 19s
AFU VS PAU preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us