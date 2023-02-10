ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Match 3, Australia vs New Zealand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women will square off against New Zealand Women in the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Boland Park in Paarl will play host to this exciting Group A fixture.

Australia Women are the defending champions. They are one of the favorites to lift the title and triumph in back-to-back editions of the event. They are one of the most balanced sides in the competition.

Australia Women defeated India Women in their first warm-up fixture but lost to the Ireland Women in their next. Meg Lanning will be leading the Southern Stars and they will be eager to start their title defense on a winning note.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, will be led by Sophie Devine. They have plenty of experienced players on their side and are one of the teams to look forward to in the T20 World Cup 2022.

They won their first warm-up fixture against the West Indies Women but suffered a loss against the England Women. The White Ferns will be hoping that they fire in unison against the defending champions in their opening game of the tournament on Saturday.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 3, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 11th 2022, Saturday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park assists bowlers. The batters will have to be on their toes on this surface as the bowlers will get enough assistance from it. The spinners may also play a vital role.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Paarl is expected to range between 18 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

The Southern Stars will look to start their title defense on a winning note.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women

The White Ferns will have to fire in unison to challenge Australia Women on Saturday.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

Australia Women will lock horns against their neighbours New Zealand Women in the third match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides have plenty of experienced players and we can expect a cracking contest.

Australia looks like a settled unit and can be expected to start the competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

