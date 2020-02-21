ICC Women's T20I World Cup: India vs Australia - 5 talking points from the Women in Blue's victory

The Women’s T20 World Cup kicked off in Australian today, with the hosts taking on India in the opening game. The India eves, on the back of exceptional bowling from Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey, beat the defending champions by 17 runs. Here we look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 The controversial no-ball

It was a day to remember for Poonam Yadav, who turned the game on its head with an incredible display of leg-spin bowling. She picked four wickets and came very close to registering a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick, but poor umpiring had other plans.

Yadav bowled Ashleigh Gardner through her legs, but the third umpire adjudged it a no-ball. Replays showed the ball had a double bounce and then turned in. This led to debates on social media. Many argue that the judgement was unfair but the ICC rules state that –

The umpire shall call and signal No ball if a ball which he considers to have been delivered, without having previously touched the bat or player either:

(i) Bounces more than twice or

(ii) Rolls along the ground

(iii) Before it reaches the popping crease.

Nevertheless, the leg-spinner enjoyed an incredible game and was the standout performer of the game.

