ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: 5 players who disappointed in the tournament

These players failed to live up to expectations.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 05:08 IST

Trisha Chetty hasn't lived up to expectations

England won the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, edging India out in a humdinger of a contest at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket. The tournament witnessed several brilliant performances which enthralled audiences across the globe. However, there were some players who were unable to perform well over the course of the tournament. Teams pinned their hopes on them, but they were unable to contribute with substantial performances.

In this article, we take a look at five players who disappointed in the tournament.

#5 Trisha Chetty - South Africa

With 98 matches under her belt, Trisha Chetty is one of the most experienced members of the South African Women’s team. With 16 half-centuries in One Day Internationals, she has been amongst the runs.

She was entrusted with batting at number three for all the games, but faltered badly with the willow. In seven games, she managed only 106 runs at an average of 17.66, disappointing going by her career average of 31.27.

With scores of 11, 6, 24, 13, 37 and 15, she got herself into double figures quite a few times but was unable to convert them into big scores. Her highest score, 37 from 54 balls, came in a losing cause against Australia in Taunton.