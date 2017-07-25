ICC Women's World Cup 2017: 6 Indian players who didn't get the credit they deserved

Few players were not given the credits they deserved in spite of doing well throughout the tournament.

25 Jul 2017

The 2017 ICC Women's World Cup came to an end with hosts England getting the better of India in the final by 9 runs. In spite of losing in the final, the Indian team can take a lot of positives from this World Cup.

All the members who played in the tournament played their part in team's success. Though the likes of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur got the praises they deserved, few players were not duly applauded despite doing well throughout the tournament.

Let us take a look at six Indian women who didn't get the credits they deserved for their performances in the World Cup.

#6 Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka

The middle overs are very crucial for any team in a limited-overs game. It is the period that differentiates the winner from the losing team.

The Indian women's team were lucky to have someone like Poonam Yadav bowl in those overs. In spite of having a disadvantage with her height, the leggie from Agra was very instrumental in India's run in the World Cup as she performed consistently well in every single match.

She flighted the ball very well and didn't allow the opposition batters to get going against her. Poonam also used the crease well to her advantage and stopped the batswomen from using their feet against her bowling.

She played all the nine matches and ended the tournament as India's second-highest wicket taker and the bowler with the best economy among everyone.

Poonam bowled 74 overs in the tournament and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 26 and an economy of 3.86, something that is very brilliant for a bowler who bowls in the middle overs.

