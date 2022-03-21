ICC Women's World Cup 2022: 4 players with upcoming landmarks in IND vs BAN clash

Mitali Raj and Co. lost their previous match against Australia by six wickets despite scoring 277 runs. Yastika Bhatia, skipper Mithali Raj, and Harmanpreet Kaur all slammed the fifties to take India to their big total.

However, in the run-chase, all the Aussie batters made good starts and scored runs, with captain Meg Lanning mustering 97 runs off 107 deliveries, including 13 fours.

While Team India will be fixing their weaknesses now, they will face Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton tomorrow. Bangladesh have played four and won just one encounter against Pakistan. They have just two points in four matches and their remaining matches are against tougher opponents like India, Australia, and England.

Coming back to India, they have just four points in five matches and their chances of progressing through to the semi-finals depend on various factors. Mithali and her team will look to snatch a win against Bangladesh and keep their hopes alive in the World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at four players who can cross some major landmarks in tomorrow's game.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur needs 80 runs to complete 3,000 ODI runs

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur has been quite a successful batter across formats for her country over the years. To shed light on her ODI stats, in 98 innings, Kaur has scored 2,920 runs at an average of over 35.

In their previous game against Australia, Harmanpreet scored 57* off 47 balls ensuring a big total for India. If she manages to score 80 runs tomorrow, she will have joined the 3,000-run club in ODIs.

Kaur has had a great campaign with the bat so far. Fans will hope she goes all-out against Bangladesh to achieve this milestone and two points for her side.

#2 Smriti Mandhana requires 17 runs to cross the 5000-run landmark across formats

England v India - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Having played international cricket for a while now, Smriti Mandhana has tasted victory across all three formats of the game. In 69 innings, Smriti has secured 2,687 runs at an average of almost 42.

Combining her Test and T20 numbers, she has gathered 2,296 runs. If Smriti gains 17 more runs against Bangladesh tomorrow, she will have joined the 5,000-run club across all formats. Moreover, Mandhana is seven fours away from completing 650 boundaries in international cricket.

#3 Mithali Raj is 47 runs short of becoming the second-highest run-getter in World Cups

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Though Mithali's 68 (96) failed to help India get over the line against the Aussies, she has been one of the greatest batters for the team for a long time now. Since making her debut back in 1999, Raj has led the team to victory with her batting on multiple occasions.

Mithali currently has 1,253 World Cup runs to her name and needs just 47 more to become the second-highest run-scorer in World Cup history. In doing so, she will overthrow former England cricketer Janette Brittin, who currently holds the position.

#4 Nigar Sultana is 13 short of getting 500 ODI runs

India v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Making her international debut in 2015, Nigar Sultana has been quite effective in ODIs for Bangladesh. The skipper of the current team, Sultana also keeps phenomenally behind the stumps. In simply 27 innings, she has 18 dismissals to her name.

With the bat, Sultana has gathered 487 ODI runs with a high score of 59*. She bats down the order and needs simply 13 more to collect 500 runs in all of ODIs.

