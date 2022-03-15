ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 15: England Women vs India Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will take on India Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Defending champions England, led by Heather Knight, are in dire straits in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having lost all three of their matches, the Brits are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament. They lost to South Africa in their previous game on Monday.

After being put in to bat first, England scored 235 on the back of Tammy Beaumont’s 97-ball knock of 62. South Africa tracked down the target with four balls left in their innings. Another loss would officially end England's chances of qualifying for the next round.

India, led by Mithali Raj, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their thumping 155-run win over Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana scored twin tons and helped the Women in Blue post a mammoth score of 317 on the board.

Thereafter, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews put on a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. Dottin even went on to score a half-century, but once she got out, the Caribbean innings collapsed. India are currently placed third with an incredible net run rate of 1.333.

England Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs India Women, Match 15, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 16, 2022, Wednesday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

England Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The venue at Mount Maunganui has produced some closely-fought affairs thus far in the tournament. The pitch has been sporting so far, with batters and bowlers both having equal chances to show their skills. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

England Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. There is a four percent chance of rain.

England Women vs India Women Probable XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women vs India Women Match Prediction

While India have been the dominant side at home, England have had the upper hand against them overseas. In World Cups, England have won seven out of 11 matches.

India haven’t tracked down a target yet in the tournament and England can put them under pressure. The team batting first should win the game.

England Women vs India Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

