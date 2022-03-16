ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 16: New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will take on South Africa Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the 16th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

South Africa, led by Sune Luus, have been on a rampage in the ongoing edition of the mega event. Having won all three of their matches, they are sitting in the top half of the table with six points and a net run rate of 0.280.

South Africa defeated England by three wickets in their previous game. Marizanne Kapp was the star of the show for them. The veteran picked up a five-wicket haul and then scored a timely 32. Laura Wolvaardt also chipped in with a half-century. It was South Africa’s maiden win over the Brits in the World Cup since 2000.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the table with two wins and as many losses. Having beaten India by 62 runs, they slumped to a 141-run defeat to Australia on Sunday.

After being put into bat, the Aussies scored 269 for eight. Ellyse Perry, who won the Player of the Match award, and Tahlia McGrath scored half-centuries. Ashleigh Gardner also chipped in with a quickfire 19-ball knock of 48. The White Ferns failed to put up much of a fight and were bowled out for 128 in only 30.2 overs.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, Match 16, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 17, 2022, Thursday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Hamilton has been an excellent one for batting. But the track tends to favor the team batting first. The chasing team has lost all four matches at the venue in this World Cup. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The sun and a fair amount of cloud cover will be there throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. There is a one percent chance of rain.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

New Zealand have beaten South Africa in 11 out of 16 WODIs thus far. The White Ferns have won four out of their seven games at home. But in World Cups, South Africa have never won in three attempts.

New Zealand are thus slight favorites for the upcoming game.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the contest.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Laura Wolvaardt score a half-century? Yes No 2 votes so far