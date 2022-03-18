ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 18: India Women vs Australia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will take on Australia Women at Eden Park in Auckland in the 18th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have looked in ominous form in the ongoing edition of the mega event. Having won all four of their matches, they are placed at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 1.744. They defeated Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies by seven wickets in their previous game.

After being invited to field, Australia bowled the Caribbean team out for 131. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner picked up three wickets apiece for the Aussies. Australia chased down the target with 19.4 overs to spare after Rachael Haynes scored an unbeaten 95-ball 83.

India, led by Mithali Raj, on the other hand, are precariously placed in the middle of the points table. They will go into the game on the back of a four-wicket loss to Heather Knight’s England. After being put into bat first, the Women in Blue managed only 134 in 36.2 overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh scored in their 30s, but didn’t get much support from the other batters. Charlotte Dean picked up four wickets to break the backbone of the Indian lineup. Thereafter, skipper Knight scored an unbeaten 53 and took England home with 18.4 overs left.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Match 18, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 19, 2022, Friday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland has been a belter for batting over the years. Due to the short boundaries, bowlers have found it tough to keep a check on the run-scoring. Winning the toss and bowling first should be the preferred option for teams.

India Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 3 PM and 5 PM, which could lead to a few days during match time. The DLS Method may also come into play. The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Since their 2017 World Cup semis defeat to India, Australia have won 35 out of 37 ODIs. Lanning and Co. have been on an absolute rampage. Last year, the Women in Blue defeated them by two wickets, but since then, Australia have won seven matches in a row. Australia will go into the next game as the favorites.

India Women vs Australia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

