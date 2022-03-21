ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 21: South Africa Women vs Australia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women will take on Australia Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 21st match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have already made their way through to the next round. Having won all five of their matches, they haven’t put a foot wrong in the ongoing edition of the mega event. They will go into the match on the back of a six-wicket win over Mithali Raj’s India.

Having lost the toss and asked to field, Darcie Brown gave the Aussies an excellent start, dismissing Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia cheaply. However, India recovered to post a competitive total of 277.

Alyssa Healy’s 72 and Meg Lanning’s 97 laid the platform for the run-chase. Later, Beth Mooney showed nerves of steel to take the Aussies over the line.

South Africa, led by Sune Luus, are one step away from making it through to the next round. Having won all four of their matches, they are placed second with a decent net run rate of 0.226. They defeated hosts New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, in their previous match on March 17.

After electing to bat first, the White Ferns were bowled out for 228 in 47.5 overs despite Devine’s 101-ball knock of 93. Thereafter, Laura Wolvaardt scored 67 off 94 to set the tone for the run-chase. Marizanne Kapp stayed unbeaten on 34 off 35 to take South Africa home.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs Australia Women, Match 21, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve has been a decent one for batting but the bowlers are likely to get quite a bit of assistance from the surface as well. Winning the toss and opting to bat first should be the way forward for teams.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

South Africa

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

Australia

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Australia have defeated South Africa in 13 out of 14 matches in WODIs thus far, with one match ending in a tie. In World Cups, the Aussies have won all seven of their matches against the Proteas. Consequently, Australia will go into the game as favorites.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

