ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 3: Australia Women vs England Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women are set to lock horns with England Women in Match No.3 of the ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Aussies, led by Meg Lanning, have been in ominous touch in recent times. Since 2018, they have only lost a solitary ODI against India and recently also won the home Ashes. Prior to the tournament, they had faced a blow after Ashleigh Gardner tested positive for COVID-19.

Gardner won’t be a part of Australia’s first two games in the competition. They started their warm-up fixtures with a thumping 90-run victory over Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies. But Sophie Devine’s whirlwind century blew them away in their second practice game at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

England, led by Heather Knight, are the defending champions and a lot would be expected of them. They didn’t do well in the Ashes in Australia, but won both their warm-up matches. They defeated Nigar Sultana Joy’s Bangladesh by 109 runs in their first practice match.

Nat Sciver scored a ton to take the England team over the finish line. They beat South Africa Women, led by Sune Luus, in their second practice game on March 2. This time around, the bowlers came into the party and restricted their opponents to 138 for nine in 35 overs.

Australia Women vs England Women Match Details.

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, Match 3 ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date & Time: March 5, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Australia Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is an absolute belter for batting. It’s a ground where the batters can find the boundary with relative ease. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Australia Women vs England Women Weather Report

The playing conditions will be fairly pleasant throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Australia Women vs England Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King/Amanda Jade Wellington

England Women

Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone

Australia Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Australia have been in jaw-dropping form in ODI cricket over the last four years. They have immense depth in their batting and bowling line-ups. Despite Gardner’s absence, the team looks like a strong unit. Australia will go into the match as the favorites.

Australia Women vs England Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Meg Lanning score a half-century? Yes No 4 votes so far